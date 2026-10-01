Information Commissioner's Office
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ICO welcomes transition to new Information Commission and marks new chapter with Manchester head office opening
The Information Commissioner's Office yesterday reached a significant milestone in its evolution as it formally transitioned to the Information Commission.
Under new governance arrangements introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, the work of the ICO is now overseen by a new Information Commission Board that brings together a range of skills, expertise and perspectives to support effective decision-making, challenge and accountability.
The transition comes as the regulator opens its new headquarters in Manchester, reinforcing its commitment to being closer to the people, organisations and communities it serves, and continues to develop a new corporate strategy.
Together, the changes will enable the regulator to build on more than 40 years of experience and expertise and set a clear direction for its work – responding to the opportunities and challenges created by data and technology, while remaining focused on protecting people's rights and supporting innovation and economic growth.
The Board’s non-executive members formally assumed their roles today and will play a key role in scrutinising, challenging and supporting the delivery of the ICO’s priorities as it enters this new phase.
One of the Board’s first actions was to appoint Maggie Carver as Deputy Chair of the Information Commission. She brings extensive experience in governance, regulation and digital policy to the role. Whilst the permanent Chair role is being recruited by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Maggie will undertake these responsibilities in the interim.
Paul Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Commission, yesterday said:
I'm delighted to be able to formally welcome our non-executive board members and Deputy Chair. Their appointments mark a further key milestone in our modernisation and transformation as a regulator.
Today is the beginning of an important new chapter for our organisation. As the Information Commission, we are building on more than four decades of experience while strengthening how we are governed and led.
Our new Manchester office and our new governance arrangements are both part of the same ambition: to become more connected to the people and organisations we serve, more capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing digital world, and more confident in the contribution we can make.
The day-to-day work that people rely on from us continues. We will continue to provide organisations with the guidance and certainty they need, support responsible innovation, and hold organisations to account when people's information rights are not respected.
Digital Government Minister Stephanie Peacock yesterday said:
People should have confidence that their personal information is being used responsibly, whether they are accessing public services, shopping online or using new digital technologies.
The new Information Commission will continue to provide strong, independent oversight of data protection, while bringing together a range of expertise to ensure the regulator remains equipped to respond to future challenges and opportunities in a fast-changing digital world.
Maggie Carver, Deputy Chair of the Information Commission, yesterday said:
The new Board looks forward to supporting Paul and the executive of the ICO through this exciting time in its development.
The Information Commission's new headquarters on Oxford Road, Manchester, provide access to a diverse talent pool and will support the organisation to strengthen its links with partners, businesses and communities across the UK.
The governance transition does not change the Commission's core responsibilities. The Information Commission will continue its regulatory work, guidance, advice and public services while preparing to deliver its forthcoming corporate strategy. The strategy will focus attention on areas where the Commission can make the greatest difference, including AI, cyber resilience, children's privacy and public services.
Further information about the Information Commission's Board can be found on our website. The recruitment process for a permanent Chair of the Information Commission is being led by DCMS and is expected to conclude in spring 2027. The Chair will work alongside the Board, non-executive members and executive leadership team to help guide the organisation as it delivers its new corporate strategy and regulatory priorities.
Notes to Editors
The legal entity will be known as the Information Commission, which is overseen by the Board. The organisation will be referred to as the Information Commission's Office, or ICO.
The transition moves the ICO from a corporation sole (the Information Commissioner) to a collective decision-making Board.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/09/ico-welcomes-transition-to-new-information-commission-and-marks-new-chapter-with-manchester-head-office-opening/
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