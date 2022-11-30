Iconic Welsh Leeks to be protected

Welsh Leeks have become the latest addition to the UK Geographical Indication (GI) Scheme, which protects the name, authenticity and characteristics of regional products.

Shoppers will be able to clearly see a logo on the label showing they are buying the real thing, and producers will benefit knowing that others cannot imitate them.

The protection applies to all verified products sold in Great Britain as ‘Welsh Leeks’ and is expected to be a boost for the industry.

Leeks have been a national symbol for Wales for centuries. Their protection is part of the UK GI scheme, which also protects renowned British produce such as Cornish clotted cream and Scotch Whisky and helps consumers know they are buying high quality, authentic products.

As the newest addition to the UK GI scheme, protecting a product’s name, characteristics, authenticity, and origin, Welsh Leeks will be traceable from field to fork, tracked throughout their growing, harvesting and sale.

There are now 92 UK produced GI products: 81 agricultural and food products, six wines and five spirit drinks.

As well as their distinctive strong peppery taste and vibrant green colour Welsh Leeks are known to grow on harder, sometimes stony soil, including in coastal areas of Wales.

Food and Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:

Leeks have been intertwined with Welsh culture for centuries. But not only do they crop up again and again as national symbols throughout the nation’s rich history – they are a delicious part of the national cuisine across the whole country. By protecting them as a UK Geographical Indication, we can make sure shoppers know what they have on their plate, and producers are protected and can take full credit for their work.

Parliamentary Undersecretary in the Wales Office, Dr James Davies, said:

The farming and food sector are incredibly important in Wales, and we are rightly recognised for our high-quality produce. Shoppers will now be able to easily identify the iconic Welsh leek with its distinctive taste, giving Welsh leek producers an advantage, and helping them to expand and grow their businesses.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said:

We are thrilled that Welsh Leeks have been granted the GI status. The leek has long been synonymous with Wales and it is fitting that its distinctive look, taste and flavour have now been recognised and protected. In receiving this status, Welsh Leeks join a long list of products from Wales enjoying protected status. This recognition of the quality of the food we produce here in Wales will be very important as we look to grow markets for our products.

Huw Thomas, CEO at Puffin Produce, who applied for Welsh Leeks to be designated as a GI, said:

The Leek is an iconic emblem of Wales - we are incredibly proud to be able to grow Welsh Leeks and the GI status is hugely important to promote the quality and heritage behind this majestic crop.

Welsh Leeks are found in numerous iconic Welsh recipes such as Cawl (soup) and in pork and leek sausages.