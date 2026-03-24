Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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IDC report finds Govt losing hard-won gains for women and girls as aid cuts bite
The Government is losing hard-won gains in global gender equality due to ongoing aid cuts and a lack of action on the international stage, MPs have found.
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- Inquiry: Women, peace and security
- International Development Committee
The International Development Committee explored the UN's Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, considering how this is being incorporated into UK aid programmes amid swingeing aid cuts.
The report comes after the International Development Minister said earlier this month that UK is “unwavering” in its commitment to the WPS agenda.
The Committee concluded that while the UK has made commendable commitments to advancing and upholding the WPS agenda, it has frequently been failing to deliver on these.
The report found that as the Government continues to reduce funding and resourcing towards WPS or WPS-related initiatives, the full impact of aid cuts on women and girls are yet to be seen but are expected to be deeply detrimental. It states that plans for restructuring the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office are significantly hindering the work of advancing the WPS agenda.
The report calls for action on the international stage to strengthen the implementation of the WPS agenda.
To enable this, the report recommends that Government ringfence multi-year funding for WPS programming and says the FCDO must commit to maintaining development and gender experts with vital connections around the world.
It also urges the Government to explain why it did not convene a single dedicated session on WPS during its time as President of the UNSC in February 2026.
Chair comment
International Development Committee chair Sarah Champion yesterday said:
“The Government’s latest aid cuts come at the worst possible time for women and girls around the world and our report should serve as a wake up call. Amid global backsliding on gender equality, we found that the Government has not learned lessons from the first round of cuts and continues to enact policy changes that are devastating for women, girls and marginalised groups.
“If the UK really is unwavering in its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, then now is the time to switch tracks. We need to see ministers backing up their rhetoric with substantive action and adequate funding, and we need to see the FCDO committing to keep hold of expert staff when we need them most. Instead, what we heard from the Foreign Secretary last week was more commitment to equality without substantive backing or a clear pathway for delivery.
“As aid cuts become more brutal, the UK should be standing firmly behind our commitments and using our clout on the international stage to strengthen the implementation of the WPS agenda. We should not be standing idly by whilst hard-won gains in gender quality are lost.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/98/international-development-committee/news/212805/idc-report-finds-govt-losing-hardwon-gains-for-women-and-girls-as-aid-cuts-bite/
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