Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - A “Zero Growth Mission”: Energy Expert Responds to the Skidmore review
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs Responds to the government’s Net Zero Review
“The basic logic of this report is flawed. It simultaneously claims that the economic case is self-evident – and that massive government action is required. If Net Zero is the ‘economic opportunity of the 21st century’ as author Chris Skidmore suggests, then investors will invest and taxpayers won’t need to foot the bill.
“The global economy will at some point achieve the important goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions. But it will do so on an unpredictable timeline, based on millions of innovations, thousands of supply chains and hundreds of industries.
“Net zero cannot successfully be imposed by government diktats, let alone by the government of one country. Any effort to do so will likely lead to the misallocation of investment and resources at our expense.
“Yet the report seeks to pick winners. It includes ten ‘missions’ which are mostly shopping lists for commercial and vested interests. Often, these involve contradictions that deny trade-offs – such as relaxing planning while protecting nature.
“The report promotes an expansion of net zero bureaucracy through a ‘forum’ or regulator of regulators. Additional layers of regulation will only intensify the burden on businesses, further threatening our energy security and affordability.
“Worryingly, ‘Mission Zero’ appears to ignore the failures of the past decade, by seeking to go harder and faster with product bans by fixed dates. These have been shown to hit the poorest hardest and risk worsening environmental outcomes as investment is withdrawn from certain technologies.
“The report seeks to undermine free trade, joining in a global race to overpay for the low carbon transition through subsidy schemes, investor guarantees that amount to state aid, and putting Net Zero conditions on future trade agreements.
“The report is right to challenge the British planning system for obstructing development with needless regulation. But this issue is not specific to low carbon projects.
“Ultimately, ‘Mission Zero’ is a promotional leaflet for a larger state, higher taxes and more regulation. At no point does it consider adaptation as a possible alternative to mitigation, and it believes that assumptions about climate damage when compared with the cost of action makes a cost-benefit case.
“It would be better described as a zero growth mission, rather than a net zero one.”
Net Zero Review: UK could do more to reap economic benefits ...
Latest News from
Think Tanks
“complacency about the UK labour market is unjustified”, warns IEA expert17/01/2023 12:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the latest labour market data from the ONS
IFS - Stamping on stamp duty would free empty nesters to fly their coops16/01/2023 15:20:00
A reflection on the housing market.
“Impractical outrage”: IEA economist responds to Oxfam report16/01/2023 12:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, IEA Editorial and Research Fellow comments on Oxfam’s annual report on global wealth inequality
More needs to be done to reboot the economy, says IEA Fellow13/01/2023 13:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on November’s GDP figures
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats12/01/2023 14:25:00
There is no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis, as demonstrated by unprecedented strikes and widespread, serious and sustained problems in quality of care, despite the best efforts of health care staff.
IFS - Large real cuts to student financial support to become permanent12/01/2023 13:25:00
The government has allowed the large cuts to student support since 2020/21 to become baked in.
IFS - Young people who graduated into pandemic suffered no lasting effects on careers, but next two waves of graduates face double whammy12/01/2023 12:25:00
In 2020–21, the total number of hours worked by young people aged 16–24 fell by more than a fifth from 2019–20, a drop of over a billion hours.
Work Foundation - Sunsetting EU laws risks rights of more than 8.6 million UK workers12/01/2023 11:25:00
Government plans to rush the ‘sunsetting’ of EU laws by the end of 2023 will put the rights and protections of more than 8.6 million UK workers at risk, the Work Foundation warns.