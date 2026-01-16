Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Better November masks underlying weakness
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on yesterday’s GDP figures
“The 0.3% growth in the UK economy in November was better than expected, but the monthly GDP data are volatile. The economy still contracted in five of the eight months to November, leaving trend growth barely above zero.
“The bounce in November was helped by a rebound in car production after the Jaguar Land Rover cyber-attack in September. However, there was another large fall in construction activity, adding to evidence that the government’s mission to “build, baby, build” is failing to launch.
“More encouragingly, services output also rose by 0.3%, despite the pre-Budget jitters. Ironically, the largest positive contribution here came from “professional, scientific and technical activities”, which included a 4.6% jump in accounting and tax consultancy. At least the uncertainty was good for somebody.
“Nonetheless, the persistent weakness in consumer and business confidence and in the more timely survey data – notably in the retail and construction sectors – confirms that underlying growth remains weak.
“The government appears to have given up on growth in favour of policies designed to redistribute income and wealth, and to expand the role of the state. This is crushing the “animal spirits” that drive spending, investment, and job creation in the private sector. Even if the economy avoids a technical recession, growth is likely to remain too weak to escape the “doom loop” of deteriorating public finances and ever higher taxes.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Work Foundation urges employers to embrace flexible working options in 2026 as millions still miss out31/12/2025 11:20:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University – a leading think tank for improving working lives – is urging employers to adopt flexible working arrangements ahead of proposed Employment Right Act changes in 2027.
IPPR - Revealed: Shared values still define Britishness for most – but ethno-nationalist views are rising fast31/12/2025 09:15:00
Exclusive new polling for IPPR finds that the majority of people still see Britishness as something based on shared values, interests and behaviours, despite a small but growing share of the public who believe that being “truly British” is rooted in ancestry, birthplace and ethnicity
January Budget must close Scotland’s delivery gap on key priorities, says IPPR Scotland30/12/2025 09:15:00
January Budget must close Scotland’s delivery gap on key priorities, says IPPR Scotland
Employment Rights Act is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK22/12/2025 09:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University respond to the Employment Rights Act 2025 becoming law. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
King's Fund - NHS deep into bleak midwinter19/12/2025 13:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, the Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS weekly sit rep data
IEA - Budget speculation kills growth15/12/2025 12:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the latest growth figures
IFS - Cuts to non-health-related benefits shift claimants onto disability benefits15/12/2025 11:05:00
We study four reforms that cut non-health-related benefit provision and find each reform led to increased disability benefit claims.
CSJ - Homelessness Strategy must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets15/12/2025 10:05:00
The Homelessness Strategy makes a welcome pivot towards prevention, but must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets, says the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)