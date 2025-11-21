Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Borrowing overshoot shows current ‘fiscal headroom’ is not enough
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on this morning’s borrowing figures
“The latest bad news on the public finances will increase the pressure on the Chancellor to raise the ‘fiscal headroom’ in next week’s Budget. This should provide a bigger buffer against future shocks. Unfortunately, it is likely to mean that the tax increases are bigger too.
“The public sector borrowed £116.8 billion in the seven months to October, £9.9 billion more than the OBR’s March forecast. Even more worryingly, the overshoot on the current budget deficit (borrowing to cover day-to-day spending) was £15.1 billion. This is crucial, because the government’s deficit rule requires this measure to be in surplus by 2029-30.
“There are lots of moving parts, but the story all year has been higher-than-expected spending (including on public sector pay, welfare benefits, and debt interest), and lower-than-expected tax receipts (despite the apparently strong economic growth in the first half of the year).
“Every Chancellor has aimed to hit their deficit targets with something to spare – known as the ‘fiscal headroom’. But the current budget is now forecast to be in surplus by just £9.9 billion in 2029-30, which leaves only a tiny margin for error.
“A doubling of this headroom to £20 billion would make it less likely that Rachel Reeves will have to come back with another round of tax increases any time soon. However, larger tax increases now could also risk an even bigger hit to the economy.
“The Chancellor may compromise for a smaller increase – perhaps to £15 billion. This would be better than nothing, but still only a small step in the right direction.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the Public Accounts Committee's report on NHS waiting times21/11/2025 11:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, responded to the Public Accounts Committee’s report which found that the NHS is missing its recovery targets despite billions in extra funding and that the government's planned NHS reforms are replicating poor practices seen on HS2
IFS - Rise in depressive symptoms among poor women in their late 50s and early 60s21/11/2025 10:15:00
Our report finds a steep worsening of mental health among women in their late 50s and early 60s, particularly the least wealthy third of women.
Pick the right fights to raise Budget cash, IPPR urges chancellor21/11/2025 09:15:00
The chancellor should use this month’s Budget to set out a fair and credible plan for closing the fiscal gap – one that protects public services and supports stronger economic growth – according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
Cut council tax for vast majority by raising top three tax bands, recommends IPPR18/11/2025 10:10:00
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has set out a plan for property tax reform that would cut council tax bills for four in five households while making the system fairer and raising revenue to fund vital public services
IEA - Growth fizzles out as the Budget looms14/11/2025 16:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on yesterday’s GDP figures
King's Fund - Latest performance data shows NHS heading into a winter blizzard14/11/2025 10:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest monthly NHS performance data
GDP reaction: “unspectacular” rise highlights need for policies to boost growth and protect economy, says IPPR14/11/2025 09:15:00
Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, reacted to yesterday’s quarterly GDP figures
Scottish climate plan risks falling short without fair funding and real public participation, says IPPR Scotland10/11/2025 09:15:00
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, reacted to last week’s draft climate plan,