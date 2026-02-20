Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Britain cannot ‘just stop oil’
Britain cannot ‘just stop oil’ – and trying to is making us poorer, dirtier and less secure, new IEA paper warns
- No credible forecast shows UK oil and gas demand falling to zero by 2050, even under net zero scenarios – oil and gas are essential ingredients in plastics, fertilisers, medicines and modern technology
- The 78% headline tax rate is forcing a decline in North Sea production and driving investment overseas, with the workforce forecast to halve to as low as 57,000 by the early 2030s – losing up to 1,000 jobs a month
- Replacing domestic production with imports increases overall emissions by around 50% and risks gas shortages on cold winter days as early as 2026/27
A new discussion paper published by the Institute of Economic Affairs dismantles the case for ending UK oil and gas production, warning it would damage the economy, increase global emissions and threaten Britain’s energy security.
The paper, Just Stop Oil?, by energy expert Kathryn Porter of Watt-Logic, illustrates how oil and gas underpin modern life far beyond their role as fuels – from hospital equipment and medicines to fertilisers and electronics. Even the Climate Change Committee still projects UK demand of 168 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2050, around 40% of current production.
Porter argues that forcing premature decline in North Sea production does not cut global emissions – it increases them. Imported oil and gas carries a carbon footprint around 50% higher than domestic production, according to the Climate Change Committee.
The paper is particularly critical of the windfall tax, which has raised the headline rate on North Sea production to 78%. Rather than punishing the populist targets of Shell and BP, it has devastated independent producers. Harbour Energy paid four times more UK tax in 2022 than Shell despite revenues over sixty times smaller, saw its profits collapse from $101 million to $8 million, and has since cut over 700 UK jobs and shifted investment to Indonesia and Mexico. Apache has announced it will end all North Sea operations by 2029. Chevron is closing its Aberdeen office after 55 years.
Wood Mackenzie warns 2025 is set to become the first year since 1960 without a single exploration well in the North Sea. The workforce has already fallen from 120,000 to 115,000, with Robert Gordon University forecasting a decline to as low as 57,000 by the early 2030s. 89% of supply chain firms plan to increase non-UK business. In stark contrast, Norway is investing $26 billion in its continental shelf, making major new discoveries under a stable, investment-friendly regime.
The paper warns that accelerated decline also threatens energy security. As offshore pipeline infrastructure loses throughput, it risks cascading closures that strand viable fields. The National Energy System Operator has warned that by 2030 there could be insufficient gas to meet UK demand on cold days, with industry analysts expecting the risk to emerge as early as winter 2026/27.
Kathryn Porter, founder of Watt-Logic and author of ‘Just Stop Oil?’, said: “Oil and gas producers are not the enemy – they produce goods used by all of us every day. The windfall tax was supposed to target Shell and BP but instead it has hammered independents, driven investment overseas and vastly accelerated the decline of important tax receipts. Unless we change course rapidly, Britain will be increasingly reliant on dirtier, more expensive imports – and less secure on cold winter days when we need energy most.”
Lord Frost, Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “Many people imagine that campaigns against oil and gas only target ‘the industry’ and not the rest of us. But in a modern economy, energy supplies and energy costs affect every sector of activity. Pushing up costs and imagining that we can simply eliminate oil and gas in sectors in which there is no satisfactory replacement risk bringing disaster. It would be quite simply destructive and counter-productive to ‘just stop oil’.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - The UK’s approach to fiscal policy needs a rethink20/02/2026 10:15:00
An assessment of the UK's fiscal framework and the case for reform
Healthy life expectancy continues to fall and significant gaps remain, says IPPR20/02/2026 09:15:00
Analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) of new healthy life expectancy (HLE) statistics published yesterday:
IEA - Tinkering with regulated prices won’t solve the cost of living crisis19/02/2026 11:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the latest inflation data
New council plans will backfire unless more power is also passed to local communities, warns IPPR North19/02/2026 10:15:00
The government’s plan to scrap district councils in favour of unitary authorities risks moving local residents further from power unless action is taken to empower communities, warns a new report from IPPR North.
IPPR - Sharp falls in inflation and a cooling economy demands action from the Bank of England, says IPPR18/02/2026 14:25:00
William Ellis, senior economist at IPPR responds to the latest inflation statistics
IPPR - Central government holding back growth by blocking regional transport development, finds IPPR18/02/2026 13:25:00
Treasury control over transport spending is holding back regional growth, new research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) reveals.
IEA - Government determined to destroy hospitality with unjustifiable vape ban16/02/2026 12:05:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, responded to a government consultation on banning vaping in workplaces, pubs, clubs and cars
King's Fund - NHS performance stats show tireless work of staff to improve patient outcomes13/02/2026 12:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
Strong welfare states and sustained economic dynamism can go hand in hand, IPPR Scotland finds13/02/2026 11:05:00
Challenging the myth that higher social spending is incompatible with economic success, new IPPR Scotland analysis confirms that many European countries with high spending on social protection measures such as benefits, childcare and training, also sustain highly productive, innovative and dynamic economies.