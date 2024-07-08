Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Chancellor right to emphasise growth and planning reform, says IEA spokesperson
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on Rachel Reeves first speech as Chancellor of the Exchequer
“Rachel Reeves is right to emphasise the importance of growth in tackling Britain’s challenges. Everything from funding public services to a higher quality of life is possible with more growth.
“Undoubtedly, the most exciting part of the agenda is the government’s immediate plans to reform the planning system, including restoring housing targets, cutting red tape for major projects and ending the de facto ban on the on-shore wind. The emphasis on using powers to promote growth could unlock major opportunities. But this must be the floor, not the ceiling, of the government’s ambitions. Far more reform will necessary to be done to solve the housing crisis.
“The focus on stability is necessary, but not sufficient, though rejecting calls to change approach by borrowing and spending sends the right signal. The state investment agenda, including the national wealth fund, should raise eyebrows. It’s unclear how relatively small amounts of money, dolled out by bureaucrats to whichever businesses have the best lobbyists, will stimulate growth. Industrial policy has failed in the past, including under Conservative governments, and it’s hard to see it working this time.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
CSJ - Labour must address the root causes of UK’s troubles05/07/2024 14:20:00
Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice, commented on the General Election
IFG - The next government has just days to avoid a prisons emergency: here’s what it could do03/07/2024 12:20:00
The next government must immediately decide how to free up thousands of prisons places.
IFS: Levelling up: it’s time to step up03/07/2024 10:05:00
The gap in employment rates between the best- and worst-performing areas is at its widest since 2005, says Christine Farquharson.
The King's Fund: Scenes in Channel 4 Dispatches A&E episode truly harrowing02/07/2024 14:15:00
Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, recently commented on Channel 4 Dispatches Undercover A&E: NHS in crisis, Siva Anandaciva.
IFG - How Keir Starmer can knock down the 10 biggest barriers to Labour's 2030 clean power plan28/06/2024 11:15:00
A potential Labour government will face 10 big barriers to hitting its 2030 clean power target – and would need a plan for week one, month one and its first 100 days in power to overcome them, says a new Institute for Government report.
JRF - Hundreds of charities push for hardship to be top of Prime Minister’s priorities from day one28/06/2024 09:15:00
Over 200 organisations committed to ending poverty have called on the people most likely to be the next Prime Minister to put tackling hardship at the top of their agenda from day one.
IEA - Tsunami of new red tape in party manifestos, warns new IEA briefing27/06/2024 11:20:00
Manifestos contain 361 policies to increase regulatory burden, with just 67 to decrease it
The King’s Fund comments on ongoing industrial action26/06/2024 16:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund comments on ongoing industrial action in the NHS, ahead of junior doctor strikes beginning on Thursday 27 June