Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Chancellor should ‘tread carefully’ on fiscal rule changes
Julian Jessop, Economic Fellow and the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on reports that the Chancellor is planning to change the way in which public debt is measured to allow for more borrowing within existing fiscal rules
“The fiscal rules are essentially arbitrary anyway and there is a good case for excluding the temporary impact of Bank of England losses on the profile for debt. Many independent economists have backed this change and, in isolation, it would be unlikely to worry the markets.
“Nonetheless, the new Chancellor still needs to tread carefully. Even if consistent with a revised fiscal rule, additional borrowing will add to the debt interest bill and could crowd out investment by the private sector. This could also be seen as another U-turn by Rachel Reeves, who has previously said that she does not intend to change the debt rule.
“Much will also depend on what the additional borrowing is for – and what the alternatives might be. Additional borrowing for investment is one thing and might make more sense than raising taxes even further. However, it would still be better to focus on boosting public sector productivity rather than borrowing even more.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF response to rioting and violence around the UK05/08/2024 15:20:00
Joseph Rowntree Foundation Chief Executive Paul Kissack responds to reports of rioting and violence in towns and cities around the UK
IFS - The £22bn ‘black hole’ was obvious to anyone who dared to look05/08/2024 14:15:00
"Frankly, nobody comes out of this smelling of roses". Paul Johnson writes for the Times.
The King's Fund responds to the GP funding announcement and GP ballot results05/08/2024 10:05:00
Alex Baylis, Co-Director of Policy at The King’s Fund, commented on the announcement of funding to recruit more GPs, and the results of the British Medical Association (BMA) ballot for GPs to take collective action
IFG - Labour's missions need a reformed spending review process05/08/2024 09:05:00
The approach taken in recent spending reviews is not up to the job of achieving Labour’s missions, warns a new Institute for Government report
Digital technology is central to delivering new government's 'Neighbourhood Health Service', finds The King's Fund02/08/2024 10:15:00
Focusing on digital technology can be a key enabler to help deliver the unrealised ambition of moving care closer to home and help the new government achieve its vision of a ‘Neighbourhood Health Service’, finds a new independent report by The King’s Fund, commissioned by Nourish.
IFS - Compared to other countries, England is bad at building homes in areas with rising demand02/08/2024 09:15:00
While growth in the number of houses in England has kept pace with growth in the adult population since the mid-1990s, there has been a mismatch between where homes are built and where they are needed.
IEA - Childhood malnourishment could rise sharply under government calorie-cutting plans, finds new IEA study31/07/2024 16:20:00
If the government’s efforts to reduce calories in processed food through reformulation are successful, it could lead to more underweight children or higher grocery bills.
IPPR - Revealed: Hidden annual cost of employee sickness is up £30 billion since 201831/07/2024 13:20:00
Rising workplace sickness is costing UK businesses billions every year, according to a new report by IPPR.