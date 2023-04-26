Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Digital Markets Unit risks stifling investment and innovation
The IEA’s Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh commented on the introduction of The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill
Commenting on the introduction of The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Bill, the IEA’s Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh said:
“The Digital Markets Unit will have extraordinary powers to direct business operations and relationships with third parties. Companies could be forced to ask for permission before launching products or required by the regulator to modify features in ways that undermine user privacy. These interventions risk making the UK a hostile place to invest and innovate.
“Digital markets are highly dynamic, competitive and unpredictable. This can be seen from the downfall of MySpace to the recent rise of ChatGPT challenging Google and TikTok challenging Facebook. The largest companies spend tens of billions on research and development and employ thousands of people in the UK. The Competition and Markets Authority already has extensive powers and the case for more is weak.”
Notes to Editors
- In July 2022, the IEA published Powering Up: How will the Digital Markets Unit affect competition and innovation? by Victoria Hewson and Dr Cento Veljanovski.
- In February 2023, the IEA published Breaking the News? Should digital platforms be required to fund news publishers? by Matthew Lesh
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFG - Treasury's Covid approach contributed to "tug of war" in government26/04/2023 16:20:00
The Treasury’s secretive approach to working with other departments hindered aspects of the government's Covid pandemic response for much of 2020.
IEA - Chancellor has headroom for tax cuts, public finance data suggests26/04/2023 14:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Commented on yesterday’s ONS public sector finances figures
IFS - Growing gap in school spending per pupil between Scotland and the rest of the UK24/04/2023 09:15:00
We look at gaps in school spending between nations in the UK.
IFS - Major new pensions review warns of substantial risks to finances of future generations of pensioners20/04/2023 15:20:00
For the first time in history, since 2009 the average income of pensioners has been similar to that for those under state pension age.
IEA - Interest rate rise could be overkill, says IEA expert in response to inflation data20/04/2023 12:25:00
IEA Economics Fellow Julian Jessop Commented on news that the rate of inflation hit a higher-than-expected 10.1 per cent in March
IFS - Inflation in March remained high, but a significant fall expected next month20/04/2023 11:25:00
New ONS data shows that CPI inflation in March remained stubbornly high at 10.1%, driven by energy and food inflation.
JRF - Dramatic increase in very deep poverty sees nearly half a million Scots facing profound hardship20/04/2023 10:25:00
The number of people in Scotland living in very deep poverty [1] has increased dramatically in the last 20 years despite more people, particularly children and pensioners, being pulled out of poverty overall.
IPPR - ‘Greenwashing’ crackdown call as just one in 40 UK companies fully adopts ‘gold standard’ net zero targets19/04/2023 16:20:00
Only one in 40 large UK companies have so far fully adopted the most challenging ‘gold standard’ targets for setting a course to net zero, a report by the IPPR think tank reveals today, putting at risk ambitions for the UK to become a global centre for green finance.