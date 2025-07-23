IEA - ‘Disturbing’ jobs data shows impact of Government policy

Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the latest labour market data

“Today’s disturbing labour market data, with falling payroll employment and vacancies coupled with rising unemployment, show the impact of the national insurance hike and employers’ anticipation of the costly effects of the Employment Rights Bill.

“Government cannot really create jobs, except for those directly taxpayer-funded – of which we have far too many in quangos, regulators and much of the civil service. But it can certainly destroy private sector jobs by making it more and more difficult to employ people cost-effectively.

“It is not too late for the government to recognise this and row back from some of the policies which are causing the labour market downturn before we face joblessness on a scale which we haven’t seen for many years. But governments are notoriously slow learners.”

Labour market overview, UK Statistical bulletins