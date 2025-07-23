Wednesday 23 Jul 2025 @ 15:25
Think Tanks
Printable version

IEA - ‘Disturbing’ jobs data shows impact of Government policy

Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the latest labour market data

“Today’s disturbing labour market data, with falling payroll employment and vacancies coupled with rising unemployment,  show the impact of the national insurance hike and employers’ anticipation of the costly effects of the Employment Rights Bill.

“Government cannot really create jobs, except for those directly taxpayer-funded  – of which we have far too many in quangos, regulators and much of the civil service. But it can certainly destroy private sector jobs by making it more and more difficult to employ people cost-effectively.

“It is not too late for the government to recognise this and row back from some of the policies which are causing the labour market downturn before we face joblessness on a scale which we haven’t seen for many years. But governments are notoriously slow learners.”

Labour market overview, UK Statistical bulletins

Original article link: https://iea.org.uk/media/disturbing-jobs-data-shows-impact-of-government-policy/

Share this article

Latest News from
Think Tanks

Borrowing figures make tax rises inevitable

23/07/2025 14:25:00

Tom Clougherty, the Executive Director at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commentson the latest Government borrowing figures

IEA - NHS plan ‘mostly reaffirmation’

07/07/2025 10:05:00

Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director at the free market think thank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s plan for the NHS

IPPR - New polling reveals support for local leaders with fiscal firepower

07/07/2025 09:05:00

Polling by More in Common with IPPR North reveals that Brits are supportive of the introduction of visitor levies. 41 per cent of Britons support them (outstripping 31 per cent opposed), with support rising to 52 per cent in urban areas and 50 per cent in rural areas.

Decisive action needed to create a pension system fit for the next generation, concludes IFS-led Pensions Review

04/07/2025 11:05:00

The proposals put forward maintain an important balance between the state, employers and workers.

10-year health plan: ‘Neighbourhood NHS’ to shift care from hospitals to high streets, says IPPR

04/07/2025 10:05:00

Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director at IPPR, responded to the 10-year health plan 

The King's Fund comments on the government’s forthcoming 10-year plan for health

04/07/2025 09:05:00

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund commented on the government’s forthcoming 10-year plan for health

Give 65-year-olds Japanese-style adult social care ‘MOT’ to keep more people out of care homes, says IPPR

30/06/2025 09:15:00

A new report from the influential think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), has set out its plan to stop the spiralling costs of adult social care by pivoting towards prevention

IFS - Government's benefit reforms could reduce annual spending by around £11 billion in the long run – but still leave health-related benefit bill far above pre-pandemic levels

27/06/2025 09:15:00

Next week, parliament is set to vote on many of the benefit reforms proposed in the government’s March Green Paper. 

IPPR Scotland responds to the Minimum Income Guarantee Expert Group’s final report

19/06/2025 11:20:00

The Minimum Income Guarantee Expert Group published its final report yesterday, setting out a roadmap to deliver a Minimum Income Guarantee in the longer term. 

Derby City Council AI Transformation Showcase: Their Journey to £7.5M Savings