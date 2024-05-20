Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Drinkers are not a drain on taxpayers, IEA expert responds to new study
Responding to a report from the Institute of Alcohol Studies which claims that alcohol harm costs England £27.4 billion a year, Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“It is important to understand that very little of the £27 billion ‘cost’ falls on taxpayers. Lost productivity is an opportunity cost to drinkers, not to wider society, and various ’emotional costs’ are not financial costs at all.
“It is also important to note that this is a cost analysis, not a cost-benefit analysis. A full cost-benefit analysis would include the economic contribution of the alcohol industry which the IAS estimates is worth £46 billion a year. It would also include emotional benefits as well as emotional costs.
“In any case, this report shows a real-terms decline in the societal cost of alcohol in England since the early 2000s. In 2003, the Cabinet Office estimated that the cost was £21 billion, based on 2001 figures. That is £38 billion in 2024 prices.
“Our own analysis shows that alcohol misuse costs the public purse less than £5 billion a year and is amply exceeded by the more than £10 billion paid in alcohol duty. Thanks to the UK’s high alcohol taxes, there is little doubt that drinkers continue to subsidise non-drinkers to the tune of billions of pounds.”
Notes to Editors
- The cost to public services, including the NHS, of alcohol misuse totalled £4.3 billion in 2022/23. This uses the same methodology as Alcohol and the Public Purse which estimated the cost at £3.9 billion in 2015. This figure is a fall in real terms, largely due to the decline in alcohol-related violence.
-
Both the Cabinet Office report and the IAS report look at the gross societal cost of alcohol consumption. This should not be confused with the net cost to non-drinkers nor to the net cost to the government.
-
IAS estimated that the production and sale of alcohol was worth £46 billion to the UK economy in 2014: Factsheet: The Alcohol Industry.
-
Tax receipts from alcohol duties in the United Kingdom amounted to an estimated £12.6 billion in 2023/24
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: with the right support, most UK gas sector workers could transfer skills to other jobs, report finds20/05/2024 09:20:00
Gas sector workers who could be affected by job losses in the transition to a net zero world can switch to other careers with the right kind of support from the government. However, the report warns against complacency and argues that without careful planning, the transition may jeopardise meeting net zero targets or lead to disruption in the workforce.
Debanking epidemic fuelled by red tape, finds new IEA paper17/05/2024 09:20:00
Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations force banks to cancel the accounts of innocent customers.
IEA - UK climbs out of recession but growth still lacklustre13/05/2024 09:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on news that the UK’s economy exited recession after GDP grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024
King's Fund - Some of today’s cancer figures show that the NHS can still improve care for patients despite the challenges it is facing10/05/2024 11:10:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance data
IFG - The next government must extend devolution to 85% of England to deliver meaningful and balanced economic growth10/05/2024 09:25:00
The next government must extend the English devolution map to tackle the economic underperformance of England’s cities and regions away from London
IEA - Empire and slavery did not make Britain rich, finds new IEA book01/05/2024 13:20:00
Colonialism and the slave trade were, at best, minor factors in Britain’s prosperity and may have been net lossmakers.
JRF - Prioritise low-income families to “poverty-proof” Scottish childcare ambitions29/04/2024 09:15:00
A new report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds there's still a significant amount of work to be done to give children the best chance of growing up free from poverty and reaching the Scottish Parliament’s 2030 child poverty targets
IPPR - Rwanda hurdles only just beginning, says IPPR24/04/2024 13:25:00
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities repsonds to Rwanda hurdles only just beginning