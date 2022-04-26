Think Tanks
IEA - Elon Musk’s free speech vision for Twitter will be thwarted by Online Safety Bill
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
“Elon Musk purchasing Twitter could prove a victory for freedom — signalling the platform’s rebirth as a space for the free exchange of ideas.
“But Elon’s free speech vision will run into an immediate roadblock in the United Kingdom. The Online Safety Bill will mandate platforms to proactively monitor user content and encourage censorship.
“Companies will be required to remove anything that could potentially be illegal, from ‘hate speech’ to emotionally distressing content — under the threat of multibillion pound fines. This will empower the easily offended and malicious actors to push for removal of speech.”
Further IEA reading: In harm's way: Why online safety regulation needs an Independent Reviewer, by Mikolaj Barczentwicz and Matthew Lesh
