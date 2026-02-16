IEA - Government determined to destroy hospitality with unjustifiable vape ban

Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, responded to a government consultation on banning vaping in workplaces, pubs, clubs and cars

“There is absolutely no scientific, economic or ethical justification for banning the use of e-cigarettes anywhere. Secondhand vapour is about as dangerous as the steam that comes off a cup of coffee.

“If businesses want to restrict vaping, that is up to them, but it is unconscionable for state coercion to be used in this private matter.

“The government yet again seems determined to destroy the hospitality sector. If vapers have to go outside with the smokers to get a hit of nicotine, they might as smoke – or stay at home.

“These proposals are sheer, unbridled puritanism and I hope the country’s five million vapers to make their voices heard in the public consultation.”