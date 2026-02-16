Think Tanks
IEA - Government determined to destroy hospitality with unjustifiable vape ban
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, responded to a government consultation on banning vaping in workplaces, pubs, clubs and cars
“There is absolutely no scientific, economic or ethical justification for banning the use of e-cigarettes anywhere. Secondhand vapour is about as dangerous as the steam that comes off a cup of coffee.
“If businesses want to restrict vaping, that is up to them, but it is unconscionable for state coercion to be used in this private matter.
“The government yet again seems determined to destroy the hospitality sector. If vapers have to go outside with the smokers to get a hit of nicotine, they might as smoke – or stay at home.
“These proposals are sheer, unbridled puritanism and I hope the country’s five million vapers to make their voices heard in the public consultation.”
King's Fund - NHS performance stats show tireless work of staff to improve patient outcomes13/02/2026 12:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
Strong welfare states and sustained economic dynamism can go hand in hand, IPPR Scotland finds13/02/2026 11:05:00
Challenging the myth that higher social spending is incompatible with economic success, new IPPR Scotland analysis confirms that many European countries with high spending on social protection measures such as benefits, childcare and training, also sustain highly productive, innovative and dynamic economies.
Adam Smith Inst - Britain is on the Verge of an Age of Abundance, says ASI President13/02/2026 10:05:00
A new book by Dr Madsen Pirie argues that the current mood of pessimism is wrong and that Britain, and the world, could be about to enter its most creative and prosperous era in history.
Elections Bill biggest reform to our democracy in half a century, says IPPR13/02/2026 09:05:00
Dr Parth Patel, associate director at IPPR, responded to the Representation of the People Bill
IFS - Scottish Budget and Spending Review signal big shifts in health and investment spending – but reliance on ambitious efficiency targets brings risk09/02/2026 11:05:00
IFS analysis shows the Scottish Budget relies on ambitious efficiency savings to shift health spending and reshape capital investment.
Adam Smith Inst - Employment Rights Act trade union access will cost UK businesses over £1 billion09/02/2026 10:05:00
Trade union access reforms in the Employment Rights Act could cost UK businesses over £1 billion, according to new research from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI)
Mandatory flexible working is a stealth tax on jobs and wages, warns new IEA report09/02/2026 09:05:00
Flexible working has risen exponentially since Covid, and should be supported where it is genuinely voluntary between employers and staff. However, Government attempts to effectively mandate flexible working risk imposing a “stealth tax” on jobs, wages and productivity, according to a new discussion paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs.
The King's Fund responds to the National Cancer Plan06/02/2026 12:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the publication of the National Cancer Plan