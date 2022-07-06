IEA - Government risks stifling innovation in the digital sector, warns new research

Government risks stifling innovation in the digital sector, warns new research This level of interference in the digital sector could undermine competition, reduce investment and deter UK start-ups.

The government proposes to give a new Digital Markets Unit (DMU) additional powers to regulate firms in digital markets, in particular those firms deemed to have Strategic Market Status (SMS).

Firms that are deemed to meet these ambiguous and legally vague criteria will be bound to prescriptive codes of conduct, which regulate terms of business, self-preferencing and bundling.

In certain cases, the DMU could force companies, which meet SMS criteria, to obtain approval for changes to their business models and technologies. Such invasive powers will establish a precautionary mentality to regulation and restrict dynamism in the market.

The Impact Assessment (IA) estimates the DMU will cost between £5 million and £25 million per SMS firm per year, mostly in reduced profits. This is likely to be a vast underestimate – the IA does not attempt to quantify the potential chilling effects on innovation, and possible DMU errors, which could cost firms considerably more.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) already has the tools (which will be enhanced by concurrent reforms of the UK’s competition laws) to adequately regulate competition in the digital sector.

The proposals include significant powers of investigation and enforcement for the DMU, such as to search premises, interview individuals, and to impose court orders, fines and senior management liability. This could leave the DMU in the position of setting the rules, deciding to whom they apply and then investigating and enforcing them.

The authors believe there is no convincing evidence that the CMA cannot effectively regulate the digital sector using its existing powers. They suggest the government re-examine the unintended consequences of the proposed regulatory regime before bringing forward legislation.

A new report by the Institute of Economic Affairs warns that proposals to introduce a new Digital Markets Unit (DMU), housed at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), will have dire consequences for innovation, investment and dynamism in the digital sector.

The government is concerned that a small number of digital firms have gained an entrenched market position and are threatening competition. Although the CMA has the power to intervene in uncompetitive practices, the government believes the body lacks the tools to address the perceived unique challenge of digital markets. As such, they have proposed a new DMU with new powers to ‘promote competition’.

The DMU will be able to identify and regulate firms deemed to have Strategic Market Status (SMS). These are firms identified as holding ‘substantial and entrenched market power’. There is a danger that such vague criteria will give the DMU very wide discretion to decide which businesses it wishes to regulate.