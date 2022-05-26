IEA - Government should go further in liberalising GMO regulations

Matthew Lesh, IEA Head of Public Policy commented on upcoming legislation to speed up the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops

“The EU’s precautionary and unscientific approach to new agricultural techniques has cost consumers billions and damaged the environment. It is welcome that the government is starting to take advantage of this Brexit opportunity.

“Gene editing can help deliver higher crop yields using less land, fertiliser, pesticides, antibiotics and water. It is also more precise and thus safer than traditional selective breeding techniques.

“The government must ensure new regulations are not unnecessarily cumbersome. They should also go further by liberalising GMO regulations, as promised by Boris Johnson in his first speech as prime minister.

Genetic Technology Bill: enabling innovation to boost food security