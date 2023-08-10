Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Govt encryption claims are ‘delusional’
Matthew Lesh Director of Public Policy and Communications at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented in response to Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan’s claim that the government is “not anti-encryption”
“The government’s claims on encryption are delusional. The Online Safety Bill empowers Ofcom to require scanning of private messages — undermining encryption and potentially leading the likes of WhatsApp and Signal to leave the U.K.
“There is no magic technological solution in existence or development that can protect user privacy while scanning their messages. It’s a contradiction in terms.”
Notes to Editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
In June 2022, the IEA published ‘An Unsafe Bill’, a briefing paper co-authored by Matthew outlining how the Online Safety Bill threatens free speech, privacy, and innovation online.
In April 2023, Matthew wrote in The Spectator, criticising the Online Safety Bill for undermining end-to-end encryption and highlighting the risk that it could force tech platforms like Signal and WhatsApp to quit the UK.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Lancaster University - 'The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty'10/08/2023 10:20:00
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr Renaud Foucart writes about the Channel 4 provocative 'mockumentary', A British Miracle Meat, which depicts ordinary Britons facing the cost of living crisis selling thin slices of their tissue to an innovative factory that uses it to grow lab meat.
Lancaster University - 'How the Bank of England’s interest rate hikes are filtering through to your finances'10/08/2023 09:20:00
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr William Tayler (Economics) explains what recent interest rate hikes and high inflation really means and how it will affect our purses and pensions differently - depending on what stage of life we are in.
IFS - Employment, earnings and incomes in Scotland09/08/2023 12:25:00
How have employment, earnings and incomes performed in Scotland compared with the rest of the UK? What drives geographic inequalities within Scotland?
The King's Fund responds to DHSC announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres04/08/2023 16:25:00
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund responded to the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres
Take a robust line with exploitative retail employers, says IPPR Scotland04/08/2023 09:05:00
Scottish government urged to hold to account retailers who pay below the real living wage, for their role in the rise in struggling families in Scotland
CSJ - What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?03/08/2023 11:25:00
What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?
Kings Fund - Sarah Woolnough announced as new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund03/08/2023 09:25:00
Sarah Woolnough, current Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. Sarah will succeed Richard Murray, who will step down in November 2023.
IFS - How did parents’ experiences in the labour market shape children’s social and emotional development during the pandemic?02/08/2023 14:25:00
Around 50% of families saw changes in labour market status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the emotional development of their children.