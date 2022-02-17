Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Home Office demands on tech companies “a recipe for censorship on an industrial scale”
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the UK Home Office is pushing for powers to require internet companies to proactively monitor for “legal but harmful” user content
“The Online Safety Bill is going from bad to worse. The Home Office demand for social media companies to proactively monitor legal speech is a recipe for censorship on an industrial scale.
“It will mean that Meta (Facebook) and Google will be required to read private messages between consenting adults. This is deeply disturbing and will result in a less safe and free internet.
“The state should not be requiring monitoring and the removal of legal speech. These duties will also impose huge costs on start-ups and smaller companies, deterring tech investment and solidifying Big Tech dominance.”
Notes to editors
Contact: Emily Carver, Head of Media, 07715 942 731
IEA spokespeople are avialable for interview and further comment.
Further IEA reading on the Online Safety Bill: In harm’s way: Why online safety regulation needs an Independent Reviewer, by Matthew Lesh and Mikołaj Barczentewicz.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Increases in RPI inflation set to add £11bn to debt interest spending17/02/2022 11:35:00
Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the IFS, responded to the RPI inflation data
JRF - Inflation leaves low income families grappling with impossible choices17/02/2022 10:35:00
Millions of low income families will rightly worry this further drives up their living costs and drags down their living standards.
Further interest rate rises needed to slow down inflation, urges IEA economist17/02/2022 09:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to yesterday’s inflation data, published by the ONS
Work Foundation - ONS data shows millions of workers are facing real terms pay cuts15/02/2022 14:20:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview February 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
A 20p per litre reduction in fuel duty would slash pump prices by nearly a fifth, says IEA energy analyst15/02/2022 11:35:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on record high UK petrol and diesel prices
Work Foundation research looking to hear disabled workers experiences of hybrid working15/02/2022 10:35:00
The Work Foundation and Dr Paula Holland, from Lancaster University Faculty of Health and Medicine, are conducting a study with City Bridge Trust to explore the experiences of pandemic remote and hybrid working from the perspective of disabled workers, focussing on:
Adam Smith Inst - Privatize space to boost discovery and alleviate poverty15/02/2022 09:35:00
International treaty outlawing property rights in space is unfit for modern world
IPPR - Scotland fuel scheme is tax break for almost 1 in 3 of highest earners while not going far enough for low income families14/02/2022 16:10:00
New analysis reveals Scotland fuel scheme is tax break for almost 1 in 3 of highest earners while not going far enough for low income families