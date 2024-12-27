IEA - How to Make the UK the Freest Country in Europe

The UK has been below average among European countries for lifestyle freedom for many years

The IEA publishes simple, practical proposals to make the UK the freest country in Europe

It is not a choice between health and freedom. Fix the nanny state and let people enjoy Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Nanny state policies are intended to deter consenting adults from engaging in certain activities, but they are usually ineffective and have a harmful impact on the economy, consumers and welfare.

Today the IEA publishes a paper setting out sensible policy changes that would move the UK to the bottom of the Nanny State Index rankings and make it the freest country in Europe – without taking the guardrails off.

The Recommendations:

Raise a glass