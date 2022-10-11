Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA labour market expert comments on ONS labour market report
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the latest ONS labour market data
“Labour market data should always be approached with caution. Most figures are grossed-up survey-based numbers, several months in arrears, and often corrected at a later date. Nevertheless they probably give us a better impression of what’s happening than GDP figures, which really are informed guesswork on which you would be advised not to bet the house.
“The latest employment data, covering June to August (but supplemented with payroll data for September) paint a picture which is little different from last month’s release. There is good news and bad news.
“The upbeat story is that unemployment remains low, with the unemployment rate the lowest since 1974 and the numbers seeking work significantly lower than the number of vacancies. Hours worked are up and it’s great to see that youth unemployment and redundancies have fallen again.
“But, as last month, there are worrying signs.
“Economic inactivity is the state of neither being in work nor actively seeking work. It has increased among the young – mainly because more have entered full-time study, so not really a worry – and the 50-64 age group.
“Many of the older group are long-term sick; the figures for this are at a record high. Some put this down to Long Covid, others to delayed treatment in our log-jammed NHS. Others see an element of malingering. We just cannot tell from these data.
“What is always worth noting, though, are the big variations in inactivity between regions. Working-age inactivity is 25.5 per cent in the North East and 25.3 per cent in Wales, but only 19.2 per cent in the South East and 19.1 per cent in the South West. There is much levelling-up still to be done, it seems.
“Finally, earnings rose sharply over the early summer, but not enough to keep pace with rapidly-gathering inflation. Real wages fell by 2.4 per cent compared with the same period last year.
“And, to add to the pressure on the government in current industrial disputes, the figures show that nominal pay increases in the private sector were running at nearly three times those in the public sector. This is going to make it very difficult for the government to hold the line on current pay offers.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the 2022 Skills for Care report11/10/2022 14:25:00
Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund responds to the 2022 Skills for Care report on the adult social care workforce
The ASI Responds to Liz Truss’ Party Conference Speech05/10/2022 16:25:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute commented on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ final speech at Conservative Party Conference 2022
Judge me on growth, says Chancellor05/10/2022 15:25:00
This evening, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng addressed his pro-growth agenda at a packed fringe event hosted by the Institute of Economic Affairs and TaxPayers’ Alliance at Conservative Party Conference.
IEA Director General responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s conference speech04/10/2022 11:25:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s conference speech
JRF in Scotland asks what more evidence governments need to target help at those who need it most as huge survey reveals a nation in ‘crisis-mode’03/10/2022 10:25:00
Joseph Rowntree Foundation in Scotland asks what more evidence governments need to target help at those who need it most as huge survey reveals a nation in ‘crisis-mode’
IEA - The Shadow Chancellor’s policy agenda was disappointing and predictable28/09/2022 11:25:00
Matthew Lesh, head of public policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference
IEA comments ahead of Friday’s mini budget: “an opportunity to reset the agenda”22/09/2022 09:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments ahead of this Friday’s fiscal event
IEA expert responds to Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses21/09/2022 16:20:00
Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the announcement of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme
UK business investment fell to lowest rate in the G7 after corporation tax cut to 19 per cent, IPPR finds21/09/2022 11:15:00
The UK had the lowest rate of business investment of any G7 economy in 2019, according to new analysis by IPPR of OECD figures, despite also having the lowest corporation tax rate for the previous two decades. The tax on companies’ profits was reduced to 19 per cent, its lowest level this century, in 2017.