IEA - Laughing gas ban expands “disastrous war on drugs”
IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon comments on the government’s plan to outlaw nitrous oxide
Commenting on the government’s plan to outlaw nitrous oxide, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon said:
“The government’s main objection to this mild stimulant is that its users leave small canisters in public places. This problem would be better addressed by enforcing the laws on littering than by expanding the disastrous war on drugs to something that is so low risk that it is given to pregnant women by the NHS.”
