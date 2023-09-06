Think Tanks
IEA - Lifting onshore wind ban ‘a step in the right direction’
Commenting on reports that the government will relax the effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England, Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“Planning reform is the secret sauce to stimulating a UK economic recovery. Making it easier to build one type of energy infrastructure is a welcome step in the right direction, but there is much more to be done.
“Making it easier to build nuclear, fracking, solar, geothermal, and tidal infrastructure would be even better. Then letting them compete to provide secure energy would provide meaningful relief from high energy bills.”
Notes to Editors
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
