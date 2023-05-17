Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - New rental rules risk backfiring
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the introduction of the government’s rental reforms legislation
“Making it harder to evict residents is only likely to make it harder to rent. Landlords will inevitably be more selective about who they offer properties to and charge higher rents when they cannot quickly evict bad tenants. That is likely to disproportionately hurt those who are poorer, younger, and from minority communities.
“Anti-landlord measures, including tax changes, and higher interest rates, are already contributing to many withdrawing properties from the market. New eviction rules, pet requirements, and higher standards will only worsen the rental property shortage and record-high rents.
“The housing crisis won’t be solved by fiddling with rental rules. Britain needs fundamental housing reform to allow more homes to be built where people want to live – anything else will continue to see renters offered poorer quality homes at too high prices.”
Notes to Editors
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Government introduces landmark reforms to deliver fairer ...
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - More people are now out of work due to ill health than any other time since records began17/05/2023 15:20:00
Chris Thomas, head of IPPR's Commission on Health and Prosperity responds to the latest inactivity stats in the UK from the ONS showing that 2.55 million people are out of the labour market due to long-term sickness
Apprenticeship support hit by postcode lottery, says IPPR12/05/2023 10:20:00
The postcode lottery of small business support is undermining the government’s ability to address England’s national skills shortages, according to a new report by IPPR.
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats12/05/2023 09:20:00
Saoirse Mallorie, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund responded to the latest NHS performance statistics
Record interest rates leave low-income families with still more impossible trade offs says JRF11/05/2023 16:15:00
JRF senior economist Rachelle Earwaker, commented on the decision by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to increase interest rates to 4.5%
IEA - Bank of England at significant risk of overcorrecting11/05/2023 15:15:00
Trevor Williams, Chair of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank, commented on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.25 basis points to 4.5 per cent
IEA - Smart regulation’ package welcome, but more reforms needed11/05/2023 10:20:00
Institute of Economic Affairs Director of Communications and Public Policy Matthew Lesh comments on the government’s ‘Smart regulation’ package
IFG - Former ministers reveal experiences of Johnson, Brown and Blair governments10/05/2023 16:20:00
George Eustice, Hilary Benn, Douglas Alexander and Helen Liddell give candid interviews about their time as ministers.
The King's Fund responds to the primary care plan10/05/2023 14:20:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund comments on the delivery plan for recovering access to primary care
“Shell’s profits soar while households suffer” says IPPR04/05/2023 14:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell has made £7.7 billion ($9.65 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). Shell have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £3.18 billion ($4 billion) to shareholders, following on from £13.8 billion ($17.35 billion) of buybacks in 2022.