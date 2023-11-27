IEA - New Zealand abandons tobacco ban, Rishi Sunak now stands alone

Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on New Zealand’s incoming government’s decision to repeal the generational tobacco ban



“The eccentric idea of a generational smoking ban is doomed to failure. It is an unworkable pipe dream that will only enrich tobacco smugglers and erode respect for the law while doing little to reduce smoking.



“The Kiwi U-turn comes just weeks after the Malaysian government abandoned a similar policy because age discrimination is unconstitutional. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak now stands alone in the world, carrying the torch of a policy dreamt up by Jacinda Ardern at the fag end of a Labour government on the other side of the world.”