IEA - Nutrient neutrality relaxation a positive step

Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs Responds to reports that the government will end mandatory nutrient neutrality regulations on new housebuilding



“The relaxation of nutrient neutrality rules is a crucial step towards addressing the housing crisis. These rules held back tens of thousands of homes for little environmental benefit. The key culprit in river pollution is intensive farming, housing and sewage make a relatively small contribution.



“These rules mean one fewer reason that local councils must reject housebuilding. But there are countless fiddly rules and processes holding back much-needed homes and infrastructure. A government serious about economic growth must go much further and much faster to unshackle the British people.”

