IEA - Nutrient neutrality relaxation a positive step
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs Responds to reports that the government will end mandatory nutrient neutrality regulations on new housebuilding
“The relaxation of nutrient neutrality rules is a crucial step towards addressing the housing crisis. These rules held back tens of thousands of homes for little environmental benefit. The key culprit in river pollution is intensive farming, housing and sewage make a relatively small contribution.
“These rules mean one fewer reason that local councils must reject housebuilding. But there are countless fiddly rules and processes holding back much-needed homes and infrastructure. A government serious about economic growth must go much further and much faster to unshackle the British people.”
IEA - Scottish government rewrites minimum alcohol pricing press release30/08/2023 12:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the Scottish government retrospectively altering a press release to remove claims that minimum alcohol pricing has directly saved lives.
IFS - Implications of the NHS workforce plan30/08/2023 11:20:00
The NHS workforce plan aims for a large expansion in health service staffing. We examine the potential implications for NHS funding.
IPPR - Home Office approach to asylum backlog could push people ‘underground’, says IPPR24/08/2023 15:20:00
Today’s quarterly immigration statistics from the Home Office reveal that the number of people in the asylum backlog at the end of June 2023 increased to just over 175,000. While the government has reduced the number of cases in the legacy backlog, this has been offset by new cases entering the asylum system.
JRF - Universal Credit falling so far short of the cost of essentials is putting the health of millions at risk say health bodies and charities24/08/2023 14:20:00
Organisations representing hundreds of thousands of health and care professionals, and the millions who use their services, warn that so many people are routinely going without the essentials it poses a serious risk to the UK’s health.
IEA - Don’t outlaw gender critical views, says new paper24/08/2023 10:05:00
Trans activists’ demands to shutdown dissent is a major threat to free speech.
IPPR - UK heading for new and growing ‘perma-backlog’ of asylum-seekers by next election, report warns24/08/2023 09:05:00
The UK’s asylum system crisis is likely to be significantly worse by the next general election, with any incoming government facing high risk of a “perma-backlog” of thousands of new asylum-seekers needing long-term accommodation and support, according to an assessment published this week.
New public fund to invest in green manufacturing is vital to avoid UK falling behind USA and EU, warns IPPR23/08/2023 16:15:00
The UK is at risk of falling behind in the global race to achieve a net zero economy without strategic public investment in green manufacturing technologies, according to a new report by the IPPR think tank.
Demos - More than devolution alone is needed to join up local services23/08/2023 15:15:00
In recent years, devolution in England has become a cross-party political agenda. The government has concluded ‘trailblazer’ devolution deals with the Greater Manchester and West Midlands Combined Authorities (WMCA), and new devolution deals in areas including York and North Yorkshire and the East Midlands.