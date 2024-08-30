Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Outdoor smoking ban ‘another nail in the coffin’ for pubs
Reem Ibrahim, Acting Director of Communications at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the Government intends to ban smoking from pub gardens and other outdoor spaces
“Banning outdoor smoking would be another nail in the coffin for the pub industry.
“The Government’s own impact assessment concluded that banning smoking outdoors will lead to pub closures and job losses. Pubs and other private venues should be able to determine their own outdoor smoking rules – just as they should be allowed to decide whether to play music, serve food, or show football on TV.
“Smoking rates are already declining in the UK, in large part due to smokers switching to safer alternatives to combustible cigarettes. The Government should look to countries like Sweden, which has attained the lowest prevalence of smoking in the world not by implementing nanny state measures like this proposal, but by allowing adults to choose safer and healthier products.
IEA spokespeople are available for live and pre-recorded broadcast
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
Notes to Editors
- In 2022, 12.9% of adults smoked cigarettes, which is the lowest proportion of current smokers since records began (Office for National Statistics).
- In The Alternative Smoke-Free 2030 Plan, Dr Christopher Snowdon argues that by focusing on articulating the benefits of switching to low–risk tobacco alternatives and relaxing the associated regulatory regime, smoking may truly become obsolete.
- In A Vapid Solution, Reem Ibrahim & Dr Christopher Snowdon argue that e-cigarettes are key to smoking cessation. The 2022 Cochrane Review found ‘high-certainty’ that e-cigarettes are more effective than nicotine patches in helping people quit.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Home Office budgeting and asylum overspends29/08/2024 11:20:00
The Home Office has repeatedly spent far more than budgeted for asylum, border, visa and passport operations in recent years.
The UK’s tax system is a significant barrier to ending regional wealth inequality, new research argues29/08/2024 09:20:00
The UK’s tax system is holding back efforts to level up the country, with the under-taxing of income from wealth exacerbating harmful inequalities for poorer areas of the country.
IPPR - Stats reveal stark mobility divide: Wealthiest in England travel far more than poorest amid rising car dependence28/08/2024 15:25:00
Today’s National Travel Survey statistics from the Department for Transport reveal stark m obility divide
IEA - Tax hikes are bound to hit ‘working people’28/08/2024 14:20:00
Tom Clougherty, Executive Director at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on reports that the Government intends to raise taxes following Sir Keir Starmer’s speech this morning
IPPR - Urgent government action needed to tackle UK's biodiversity crisis, says new IPPR report28/08/2024 13:20:00
The government must halt and reverse the UK's unprecedented environmental crisis and depleting natural environment, or risk missing key climate targets, says IPPR.
IEA: Replace Serious Fraud Office in new focus on prevention, says new IEA paper23/08/2024 13:05:00
After a series of institutional failures, a new Serious Economic Crimes Office should be created to prosecute and proactively tackle economic crime.
IPPR responds to migration statistics23/08/2024 09:15:00
IPPR responds to the Home Office’s migration statistics
IEA - Foreign aid spent in regions richer than parts of Britain, new IEA briefing reveals21/08/2024 11:25:00
UK taxpayers have been funding projects in wealthy areas of China, Mexico, and Malaysia within the last five years.