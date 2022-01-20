IEA - Plan B restrictions “cannot be abolished a moment too soon”

Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “Plan B restrictions cannot be abolished a moment too soon. Vaccine passports have never worked anywhere and face masks are largely theatrical.

“As heavily restricted Europe continues to struggle with the virus, England has a falling infection rate and should see good economic growth from February onwards.

“Omicron was a major bump in the road, but England’s strategy of opening up in summer and rolling out boosters in the autumn has been vindicated.”

