IEA Responds to ASH Report

Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to a new report by Action on Smoking and Health



“This is more fantasy economics from the prohibitionists at ASH. Its assumptions are absurd. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is not going to reduce the smoking rate to 0%. Not now, not ever. People will buy cigarettes on the black market as they are already doing in growing numbers. Legal tobacco sales have plummeted by 45% since 2021 and tobacco duty revenue has dropped significantly.



“Prohibition never works and it won’t work with tobacco. History will not remember the MPs who vote for this foolish legislation kindly.”

