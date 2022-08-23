Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA responds to High Pay Centre’s latest report on CEO pay
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on analysis of FTSE 100 CEO salaries, published by the High Pay Centre and Trade Union Congress
“The High Pay Centre publishes these figures every year. Its data are, as always, of interest but do not justify yet more state intrusion into privately-owned businesses.
“Casual readers of these figures may think of the FTSE-100 companies as ‘British’ companies, which the government and pressure groups can boss around in response to the latest political whim.
“But most of these companies are in reality multinational businesses, listed here because our company law and broadly favourable investment climate has until now made this a sensible thing to do. This hugely benefits the UK as a financial centre, and the taxpayer.
“FTSE-100 companies compete in international markets for goods, services and resources – including top managerial talent. Around 40 per cent of their CEOs are foreign nationals and can work in other countries where pay packages are at least as generous, and in some cases more so.
“Imposing restrictions on CEO pay, or imposing trade union representatives on remuneration committees (as the HPC wishes) or on company boards (as the TUC wishes) would make working, investing and company listing in the UK much less attractive.
“Inviting union representatives into every business, another demand, promises to add nothing to the productiveness of UK-based firms, particularly at a time when many unions seem to have reverted to a 1970s-style confrontational position.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Leading think tank puts Hastings residents' views in the spotlight23/08/2022 13:15:00
A leading think tank has today published research findings detailing the views of Hastings residents about the ‘levelling up’ agenda.
IEA - Nationalisation and freezing energy bills not the answer to rising inflation18/08/2022 10:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation statistics
JRF - Dramatic action needed to protect those on the lowest incomes from cost-of-living emergency, say Scottish charities18/08/2022 09:20:00
Charities in Scotland are urging the First Minister to treat the cost-of-living crisis as a top priority and take all actions necessary to help people on the lowest incomes through this national emergency.
Joseph Rowntree Foundation responds to latest ONS inflation figures17/08/2022 16:20:00
Rebecca McDonald, Chief Economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, responded to new inflation figures published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) today
IEA - 44p for 44%: Cut duty and VAT to save households £650 a year17/08/2022 14:05:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on rising fuel costs
IEA - Labour market data show UK could be heading for a relatively “job-rich recession”16/08/2022 15:25:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the latest ONS Labour Market statistics released today
IEA - Labour’s price cap will make the energy crisis worse16/08/2022 14:25:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on Labour’s plan to freeze the energy price cap by expanding the windfall tax imposed on oil and gas companies.
IFS - Lack of progress on closing educational inequalities disadvantaging millions throughout life16/08/2022 13:25:00
New research on inequalities, carried out for the IFS Deaton Review of Inequalities and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, finds that disadvantaged pupils start school behind their better-off peers, and the education system is not succeeding in closing these gaps.
IFS - £12 billion needed if government wants to maintain value of household support package16/08/2022 12:25:00
The government would need to find £12 billion simply to achieve what it was aiming to do with the £24 billion package announced in May. That’s largely because in May energy prices were expected to rise by 95% in 2022/23, and are now expected to rise by 141%.