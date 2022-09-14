IEA - Review into ‘junk food’ regulation welcome step in rolling back nanny state

Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s announcement of a review into junk food regulations

“Scrapping policies that make food and drink more expensive during a cost of living crisis is a no-brainer.

“The sugar tax has achieved nothing and the ban on volume price discounts will hurt everybody.

“We are long overdue a Prime Minister who puts the interests of consumers over the interests of nanny state pressure groups. Let us hope Liz Truss is that Prime Minister.”

Notes to editors

Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520

IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.

The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.