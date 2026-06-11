Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Scrapping Public Sector Equality Duty would be welcome, but doesn’t address other areas of concern
Daniel Freeman, Managing Editor at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to Conservative proposals to repeal the Public Sector Equality Duty
“Proposals to scrap the Public Sector Equality Duty are welcome. It would reduce bureaucratic box ticking by public sector officials and reduce public bodies’ exposure to drawn out court cases, like the one that prevented a former pub converting to new homes on the grounds the council had failed to consider the duty in the Equality Act.
“However, it does not address other areas of concern such as Section 159 of the Equality Act’s ‘positive action’ provisions, which can allow irrelevant identity criteria like race, sex or sexuality to play a role in recruiting. Politicians should be tackling knotty and sensitive issues from a rational liberal position like this, but those who really want to prioritise meritocracy should consider removing positive action from public sector recruitment along with the Equality Duty.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Tech image ban will be exploited by bad actors11/06/2026 11:15:00
Matthew Lesh, Public Policy Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the Government’s plan to regulate images on devices
King's Fund - Report calls for country to embark on collective 'national mission for ageing' to manage challenges and opportunities of an older society11/06/2026 10:15:00
Policy makers should take Japan and Sweden's approach of creating a 'national mission' to support England's near 'super-ageing' population, a major new report by The King's Fund and International Longevity Centre UK (ILC) has concluded.
IFS - 3.5 million people live in areas with no active provider of civil legal aid08/06/2026 09:15:00
Civil legal aid case volumes have fallen 57% since 2012, with 38 local authorities now lacking any active provider.
Work Foundation - Young people face jobs drought as ‘starter’ vacancies fall by half in last decade05/06/2026 09:15:00
The Government’s youth employment drive faces a significant challenge as young people face a ‘starter’ jobs drought
The King's Fund - Explaining the Health Bill (NHS Modernisation Bill 2026): what does it mean for health and care?03/06/2026 16:25:00
The King’s Speech to parliament on 13 May 2026 opened the government’s new legislative session and outlined its next areas of focus. One of the key pieces of legislation laid before Parliament was a new health bill – introduced in The King’s Speech as the ‘NHS Modernisation Bill’.
CSJ - 27 young non-EU migrants hired for every young Brit since 2020, analysis reveals01/06/2026 09:15:00
The crisis in youth worklessness is being “fuelled” by mass immigration, says a new analysis
IEA - Cost of renewables to double by 203029/05/2026 11:15:00
The UK’s electricity system costs are set to more than double by 2030, adding the equivalent of £700 per household even if gas prices remain the same, according to a new post published by the Institute of Economic Affairs.
Work Foundation - One million young people out of work or education for first time in 13 years29/05/2026 10:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (May 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics.