IEA - Shadow Monetary Policy Committee vote to hold Bank rate at 4%

The Shadow Monetary Policy Committee (SMPC), ‘hybrid’ meeting at the Institute of Economic Affairs on 14 October 2025, voted by majority to hold the UK Base Rate at 4.0%.

The committee also voted to maintain the current pace of Quantitative Tightening (QT) at £70bn per year. A majority expressed no bias toward further rate cuts, favouring a “wait and see” approach.

Voting Breakdown:

Cut by 50bps: Trevor Williams

Cut by 25bps: Graeme Leach

Hold Base Rate: Tim Congdon, Juan Castaneda, Patrick Minford, John Greenwood, Andrew Lilico, Peter Warburton, Kent Matthews

QT Position:

Maintain QT: Majority

Pause or Halt QT: Castaneda, Matthews, Leach

Forward Bias:

No Bias: Majority

Bias to Ease (Long Term): Patrick Minford

Economic Justifications:

Trevor Williams (50bps Cut)

Weak money supply growth and modest GDP expansion provide room for easing without jeopardising the downward inflation trend. QT should continue to anchor expectations.

Graeme Leach (25bps Cut)

Headline inflation remains elevated but slackening labour market and subdued M4X growth (3.4%) suggest inflation will ease. A moderate cut avoids unsettling markets.

Hold rates

Tim Congdon

Warned of fiscal dominance and rising debt interest. Cutting rates risks exacerbating public debt vulnerabilities.

Juan Castaneda

Stable M4X growth (~4.2%) aligns with achieving the 2% inflation target over 1–2 years. Advocated patience.

Patrick Minford

Emphasised Bank credibility. Persistent inflation above target demands caution. QT should continue.

John Greenwood

Past excess money growth still feeding inflation. QT is modest relative to the money stock and should be maintained.

Andrew Lilico

Monetary stability is welcome after years of volatility. Inflation is supply-driven and already easing—patience is warranted.

Peter Warburton

Fiscal tightening will induce recession, which will help tame inflation. No need for monetary adjustment now.

Kent Matthews

Persistent inflation effects and medium-term expectations are concerning. Pausing QT allows for observation

Read the full meeting minutes here.

Next Meeting:

Scheduled for 13 January 2026.

