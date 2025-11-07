Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Shadow Monetary Policy Committee vote to hold Bank rate at 4%
The Shadow Monetary Policy Committee (SMPC), ‘hybrid’ meeting at the Institute of Economic Affairs on 14 October 2025, voted by majority to hold the UK Base Rate at 4.0%.
The committee also voted to maintain the current pace of Quantitative Tightening (QT) at £70bn per year. A majority expressed no bias toward further rate cuts, favouring a “wait and see” approach.
Voting Breakdown:
- Cut by 50bps: Trevor Williams
- Cut by 25bps: Graeme Leach
Hold Base Rate: Tim Congdon, Juan Castaneda, Patrick Minford, John Greenwood, Andrew Lilico, Peter Warburton, Kent Matthews
QT Position:
- Maintain QT: Majority
- Pause or Halt QT: Castaneda, Matthews, Leach
Forward Bias:
- No Bias: Majority
- Bias to Ease (Long Term): Patrick Minford
Economic Justifications:
Trevor Williams (50bps Cut)
Weak money supply growth and modest GDP expansion provide room for easing without jeopardising the downward inflation trend. QT should continue to anchor expectations.
Graeme Leach (25bps Cut)
Headline inflation remains elevated but slackening labour market and subdued M4X growth (3.4%) suggest inflation will ease. A moderate cut avoids unsettling markets.
Hold rates
Tim Congdon
Warned of fiscal dominance and rising debt interest. Cutting rates risks exacerbating public debt vulnerabilities.
Juan Castaneda
Stable M4X growth (~4.2%) aligns with achieving the 2% inflation target over 1–2 years. Advocated patience.
Patrick Minford
Emphasised Bank credibility. Persistent inflation above target demands caution. QT should continue.
John Greenwood
Past excess money growth still feeding inflation. QT is modest relative to the money stock and should be maintained.
Andrew Lilico
Monetary stability is welcome after years of volatility. Inflation is supply-driven and already easing—patience is warranted.
Peter Warburton
Fiscal tightening will induce recession, which will help tame inflation. No need for monetary adjustment now.
Kent Matthews
Persistent inflation effects and medium-term expectations are concerning. Pausing QT allows for observation
Read the full meeting minutes here.
Next Meeting:
Scheduled for 13 January 2026.
For Further Information on the Content, Please Contact:
Trevor Williams + 44 (0) 7841 497791 trevor@trevorfwilliams.website
Andrew Lilico + 44 (0) 7886 711735 andrew.lilico@europe-economics.com
Julian Jessop + 44 (0) 7798 601692 julianhjessop@outlook.com
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFG - Labour is struggling to meet its education priorities07/11/2025 11:15:00
The government’s spending plans mean it will struggle to narrow gaps in educational outcomes by the end of this parliament
Work Foundation - Keep Britain Working Review is a welcome intervention to support healthier working lives07/11/2025 09:15:00
Ben Harrison (Director, Work Foundation at Lancaster University) responded to the launch of the final report of the Keep Britain Working Review led by Sir Charlie Mayfield
IEA - Deregulate to boost birth rates, new research suggests03/11/2025 10:15:00
A new paper, published by the Institute of Economic Affairs, shows that while the total fertility rate hit a record low of 1.44 children per woman in 2023, women’s intended fertility has remained remarkably stable at around 2.2 children since 1979, suggesting that the ‘fertility gap’ may have grown since it was last measured in 2011.
CSJ - Children in long-term workless households hits nine-year high, analysis reveals03/11/2025 09:15:00
More children are growing up with long-term workless parents than at any time since 2015, new figures reveal
IFS - New data show official statistics overcounted the self-employed for decades31/10/2025 10:05:00
New IFS analysis finds that official data overstated UK self-employment and top income shares between 2002–03 and 2017–18, offering a revised picture.
IPPR poll reveals deep public skepticism about next Scottish government’s ability to deliver31/10/2025 09:05:00
Fresh IPPR Scotland polling has found a growing disconnect between the public’s priorities and the political debate ahead of next year’s Scottish parliamentary election.
CSJ - Record numbers absent for over half of school in Spring term, new data reveals27/10/2025 10:15:00
Pupils missing more than half of classes hit a termly record high in Spring 2025, according to new figures from the Department for Education
The King's Fund comments on the Care Quality Commission’s annual ‘State of Care’ assessment27/10/2025 09:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King’s Fund, commented on the Care Quality Commission’s annual ‘State of Care’ assessment of services in England
Special needs support in crisis as demand for EHCP assessments soar 250 per cent since 2014 reforms, reveals IPPR24/10/2025 10:05:00
The current approach to supporting children with special educational needs is no longer fit for purpose for families, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)