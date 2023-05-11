Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Smart regulation’ package welcome, but more reforms needed
Commenting on the government’s ‘Smart regulation’ package, Institute of Economic Affairs Director of Communications and Public Policy Matthew Lesh, said:
“These announcements are a modest but welcome step towards limiting the regulatory state and exploiting Brexit opportunities. But much more work needs to be done to decrease the red tape burden strangling British businesses and pushing up consumer prices.
“The sunsetting of EU law by the end of the year has backfired for regulatory reform advocates. It led to busy work just to maintain the status quo and created substantial uncertainty.
“New legal principles like ensuring regulation is a last resort and that costs are properly calculated, could help turn the tide on efforts to increase the regulatory burden. It is also sensible for regulators to have an explicit innovation and growth objective.”
Commenting on the changes to the working time directive and simplification of employment regulation for business transfers, Institute of Economic Affairs Labour Market Expert Professor Len Shackleton, said:
“It is good to see the government taking some action to roll back employment regulation, which has increased dramatically in the last thirteen years despite occasional rhetorical criticism. Some of this was down to EU meddling, but more was down to domestic policies and it is good to see some reversal, however limited.
“Most economists agree that the cost of employment regulation does not ultimately fall on profits, but is passed on to consumers through higher prices and to workers in terms of lower pay than might otherwise be the case.
“So, it follows that the estimated savings of £1 billion from regulatory reform will ultimately benefit a wider constituency than business owners. More of the same please.”
Notes to Editors
Matthew Lesh wrote to The Financial Times this week urging caution on attempts to automatically sunset all EU regulations in the Retained EU Law Bill: https://www.ft.com/content/aeae93d9-bcdd-4e8e-8d46-3dde2d6a6868
In 2017, Professor Shackleton published Working to Rule, a book on the economic damaged caused by UK employment regulations: https://iea.org.uk/publications/working-to-rule-the-damaging-economics-of-uk-employment-regulation/
The IEA has also published research outlining the arguments for a regulatory innovation principle and analysing the burden of red tape imposed by both Brussels and Westminster on the UK economy.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Record interest rates leave low-income families with still more impossible trade offs says JRF11/05/2023 16:15:00
JRF senior economist Rachelle Earwaker, commented on the decision by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to increase interest rates to 4.5%
IEA - Bank of England at significant risk of overcorrecting11/05/2023 15:15:00
Trevor Williams, Chair of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank, commented on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.25 basis points to 4.5 per cent
IFG - Former ministers reveal experiences of Johnson, Brown and Blair governments10/05/2023 16:20:00
George Eustice, Hilary Benn, Douglas Alexander and Helen Liddell give candid interviews about their time as ministers.
The King's Fund responds to the primary care plan10/05/2023 14:20:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund comments on the delivery plan for recovering access to primary care
“Shell’s profits soar while households suffer” says IPPR04/05/2023 14:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell has made £7.7 billion ($9.65 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). Shell have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £3.18 billion ($4 billion) to shareholders, following on from £13.8 billion ($17.35 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
BP "driving up prices and profits” says IPPR03/05/2023 16:10:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £4 billion ($5 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). BP have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to shareholders, following on from £8.2 billion ($10.3 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
IEA - New rules risk pushing gamblers to unregulated websites27/04/2023 15:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s gambling white paper
Demos - Is cutting Inheritance Tax really a priority?27/04/2023 14:20:00
Earlier this year, Demos launched a new project on the UK’s ‘New Age of Inheritance’. We’ve found that the real value of inheritances transferred annually in the UK has doubled roughly every 20 years since 1979 to over £100bn a year.
IPPR - Revealed: The hidden personal cost of UK long-term sickness that cries out for a new national health mission27/04/2023 13:10:00
The UK’s poor record on health is taking a huge toll on people’s personal finances and job prospects, a landmark report of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity exposes today.