IEA - Social media under-16s ban ‘utterly ill-conceived’
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the government is considering a crackdown on young people using social media, including a ban for under-16s
“This is an utterly ill-conceived if not harmful idea.
“Millions of young people use social media to connect with friends and family, join and build communities, express their identity, and for entertainment and relaxation. Being online is an essential part of growing up. A ban could just push children to riskier and less moderated platforms.
“Of course social media can be harmful to some children. But so can letting a child go to the playground with their friends. The solution is to is to manage risk, by educating and letting parents decide, rather than restricting access and stunting growth.”
