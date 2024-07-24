Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Tax rethink needed to boost growth, highlights new IEA book
New IEA primer explains the economics and ethics at the heart of of the tax system.
- Taxation may be necessary to fund public services, but policymakers must consider its moral and economic costs.
- Most taxes are overly complex, politically skewed, and often cause more economic harm than good.
- Corporation and capital gains taxes are the most damaging, followed by transaction (like Stamp Duty), income and payroll taxes.
- Broad-based consumption and land taxes, followed by co-payments and Pigovian taxes, are the least damaging.
- Tax reform and reductions require restraining government spending.
A major rethink on taxation is needed, according to a new primer published by the Institute of Economic Affairs. This comes as the United Kingdom’s tax burden reaches a seventy-year high and is set to rise further in the new Parliament.
In An Introduction to Taxation, economist Dr Eamonn Butler investigates the moral case against excessively high taxation, the taxes that cause the most and least harm, why taxes are often poorly designed, and alternative ways to fund public services.
He stresses that while taxation might be necessary to fund essential government services and correct market failures, the current system is often unfair, uncertain and inefficient. He proposes reforms to boost growth by emphasising taxes with low rates, broad bases and limited distortions.
Butler is particularly critical of capital gains tax, which reports indicate the new Labour government could increase in a forthcoming budget. He says taxing capital gains discourages savings and investment, resulting in lower productivity, wages, and growth.
A study found that increasing top capital gains tax brackets would reduce GDP in the US context. The book is also heavily critical of corporation taxes and transaction taxes like stamp duty, which Butler says are the most likely to discourage growth.
The book challenges the notion that progressive income taxes are always fair or beneficial. Butler points out that high marginal rates on top earners can reduce tax revenue through avoidance or decreased economic activity. A study found that raising the top income tax rate would reduce total GDP by almost three times the revenue raised.
Weighing into the debate about high taxes, Butler points to the “Rahn Curve,” which shows that beyond a certain point, more government spending financed by taxes leads to weaker growth. A study found that a 1% rise in marginal tax rates leads to an 8% reduction in patents filed by top inventors.
Butler also asks whether it is right to “force people to live with the dismal thought they are funding things they believe are wicked, even murderous”. For example, pacifists are required to pay for the military. “Taxation may be necessary, but it still relies on the use of force,” stressing the moral case for keeping taxes as low as possible.
The book concludes by exploring alternatives to taxation for funding essential government services, such as user fees, private provision, and better utilisation of state assets.
Butler argues that by reducing the overall tax burden and redesigning the system, economies could unlock significant growth potential, benefiting both public finances and individual prosperity.
Dr Eamonn Butler, Director of the Adam Smith Institute and author, said:
“Our tax system is over-complicated, ill-targeted, generally unfathomable, and costly for people to comply with. We need to look at the whole picture, and make taxes simpler, more intelligible and above all, less damaging to enterprise and growth.
“The new UK government appears set to raise taxes once again. But politicians should beware that many of the politically easiest taxes to raise, such as taxes on capital and on businesses, are actually the most damaging. We need a complete review of which taxes do most harm, and steer clear of them.
“We all know taxes are a necessary evil, but they are still an evil. They invariably have unforeseen damaging consequences on enterprise and economic growth and can put a disproportionate burden on people who are less able to bear it. And there can be ethical issues in how they work too.”
Notes to Editors
Read a copy of An Introduction to Taxation.
An Introduction to Taxation has been translated into in Spanish and Arabic.
Eamonn Butler is Director of the Adam Smith Institute, one of the world’s leading policy think tanks. He holds degrees in economics and psychology, a PhD in philosophy and an honorary DLitt. In the 1970s he worked in Washington for the US House of Representatives, and taught philosophy at Hillsdale College, Michigan, before returning to the UK to co-found the Adam Smith Institute. He has won the Freedom Medal of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, the UK National Free Enterprise Award and the Hayek Institute Lifetime Achievement Award; his film Secrets of the Magna Carta won an award at the Anthem Film Festival; and his book Foundations of a Free Society won the Fisher Prize.
Eamonn’s other books include introductions to the pioneering economists Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, F. A. Hayek and Ludwig von Mises. He has also published primers on classical liberalism, public choice, capitalism, democracy, trade, economic inequality, the Austrian School of Economics and great liberal thinkers, as well as The Condensed Wealth of Nations and The Best Book on the Market. He is co-author of Forty Centuries of Wage and Price Controls, and of a series of books on IQ. He is a frequent contributor to print, broadcast and online media.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to NAO report on financial management of the NHS in England24/07/2024 15:25:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst of The King’s Fund comments on the National Audit Office’s new report on the financial management of the NHS in England
IPPR responds to Yvette Cooper’s statement on migration24/07/2024 12:15:00
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities responds to Yvette Cooper’s statement on migration in the House of Commons
King's Fund - Skills for Care figures show there are still huge workforce gaps in adult social care22/07/2024 10:20:00
Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund commented on The size and structure of the adult social care workforce in England report and Adult Social Care Workforce Strategy from Skills for Care
IFS - Very weak income growth for poor pensioners has meant rising pensioner poverty since 201122/07/2024 09:20:00
This report examines the key trends in pensioner incomes and poverty over the past two decades.
The King's Fund responds to the Nursing and Midwifery Council's annual data registration report19/07/2024 14:25:00
Suzie Bailey, Director of Leadership and Organisational Development at The King’s Fund commented on the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s annual data registration report
IPPR - Revealed: School suspensions at record-breaking levels, with 4,100 children sent home every day19/07/2024 12:25:00
New Department for Education data shows school exclusions rising above pre-pandemic levels and suspensions skyrocketing
CSJ - School exclusions hit new record high19/07/2024 11:25:00
Beth Prescott, Education Lead at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), commented on the Government release of the latest school exclusions and suspension data – 2022/23 academic year
Inflation reaction: Bank of England now need to cut interest rates, says IPPR17/07/2024 11:20:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR reacts to today’s inflation news