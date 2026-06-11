IEA - Tech image ban will be exploited by bad actors

Matthew Lesh, Public Policy Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the Government’s plan to regulate images on devices

“The Government’s plan to turn every smartphone into a government scanning device is a creepy infringement on user privacy that will inevitably be exploited by bad actors with nefarious intent – be it criminal hackers or authoritarian governments.

“Over 90% of contact child sexual abuse is committed by people known to the child, according to the NSPCC. No phone-level fix addresses that. The unglamorous task of safeguarding children does not come with easy technical fixes.”