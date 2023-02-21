Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - The UK economy is in a doom loop
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs CommentS on the latest ONS public sector finances data
Commenting on the latest ONS public sector finances data, Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“The UK is in a doom loop of a rising tax burden, a weaker economy and deteriorating public finances. These latest stats will only encourage the OBR and the government to double down on this doom loop by drawing the wrong conclusions from dubious data.
“If the Treasury takes the OBR’s grim forecast for economic growth as gospel and refuses to cut taxes, the doom loop will continue.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS response to new public finance figures21/02/2023 11:20:00
January usually sees the government run an overall surplus, as this is the month when a large chunk of self-assessment receipts are paid.
IFS - Scottish Budget 2023–24: further analysis20/02/2023 11:20:00
The aim of this report is to look at some of the key implications of the Scottish Budget for the coming year, and for the longer term.
Centrica profits "undeserved” says IPPR16/02/2023 16:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Centrica has made £3.3 billion in profits in 2022 (up 350% since 2021) and announced a new round of share buybacks totalling £300 million.
IPPR - Worsening climate shocks risk distracting from efforts to reduce carbon emissions, creating ‘doom loop’, report warns16/02/2023 15:15:00
The world is entering a more difficult stage of the climate and ecological crisis where its symptoms are drawing attention away from efforts to tackle its root causes, according to a new report published by the IPPR and Chatham House think tanks
ONS green economy figures: slow growth ‘unspectacular’ and means UK risks falling behind competitors, warns IPPR16/02/2023 14:15:00
IPPR has responded to new figures from the ONS which show an increase in the turnover and employment estimates for the low carbon and renewable energy economy.
IEA - Hit pause on interest rates, says IEA expert15/02/2023 12:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on figures showing that inflation fell by 0.4 percentage points to 10.1 per cent in January
JRF - Price rises still taking “a huge chunk of the weekly budget for families with nothing to spare”15/02/2023 09:20:00
Rachelle Earwaker, Senior Economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responds to the news that CPI inflation is once more above 10% for January
IFS - Changes to taxing pensions need to be sensitive, but they should happen13/02/2023 16:25:00
Private pensions are the biggest component of household wealth in the UK, bigger even than housing. Getting their design right matters enormously. So does taxing them appropriately.
IFS - Who gives wealth transfers to whom and when? Patterns in the giving and receiving of lifetime gifts and loans13/02/2023 15:35:00
This report gives a new and up-to-date picture of the giving and receiving of significant intergenerational wealth transfers during life, summarising the findings of two research papers.