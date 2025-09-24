Think Tanks
IEA - Time for the Government to get serious about growth
Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the OECD Economic Outlook report
“The OECD’s forecast growth for the UK will barely sustain our ageing population; never mind delivering an upgrade in living standards. Worse still, the forecast of the highest inflation in the G7 will quickly eat away at any minor benefits we do feel.
“This is a direct result of government policy to raise the cost of employment and make doing business more expensive. It’s time for the Government to get serious about growth. The Budget provides an opportunity for the Chancellor to fix the public finances and reform our tax system to lift the burden on the engine of the economy and boost economic dynamism.
“Radical action in November combined with a doubling down on planning and regulatory reform, the kind of which is talked up but rarely acted on, is the only way out of this mess.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: Number of full-time unpaid carers soars by 70 per cent22/09/2025 11:05:00
England’s social care system is at breaking point, with rising demand, shrinking supply, and growing reliance on unpaid carers, according to a new paper for the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IFS Green Budget 2025: Government banking on big productivity gains to deliver its plans for public services22/09/2025 10:05:00
Government's public sector improvements rely on ambitious improvements in public sector productivity.
IPPR - Global Progress Action Summit in London this week: additional speakers announced22/09/2025 09:05:00
Organisers of a gathering of progressive leaders, policy experts, and strategists from nearly 40 countries have announced additional names for its lineup of featured speakers in London this week.
IFS - Women out of employment in their late 50s harder-hit by state pension age increases; enhanced targeted support should accompany future increases19/09/2025 10:15:00
Raising the state pension age boosts finances but hits women out of work in their late 50s hardest.
Bank of England should have fully stopped active gilt sales, says IPPR19/09/2025 09:15:00
Carsten Jung, associate director for economic policy at IPPR and former Bank of England economist, reacted to yesterday’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee
Adam Smith Inst - Plans Backed By Gordon Brown To Raise Gambling Taxes Could Push Players Into The Black Market15/09/2025 09:15:00
New research from the Adam Smith Institute warns that heavy-handed regulation and taxation of Adult Gaming Centres (AGCs) is infringing on players’ freedom to choose and pushing them towards unsafe, black-market gambling websites
Adam Smith Inst - New Motability Vehicles Cost More Than The Entire School Repairs Budget12/09/2025 10:05:00
A new paper from the Adam Smith Institute reveals that the Motability scheme, a government-backed monopoly designed to improve mobility for disabled people, is costing £3.4 billion more each year than necessary. This waste is equivalent to the entire school maintenance and repairs budget
Demos - Listening must shape policy: what social media can tell us about poverty12/09/2025 09:05:00
We need to make sure that we reach the people that have the power to tackle the root causes of poverty and really help people that are struggling with the issues we care about.
IPPR - REVEALED: New IPPR analysis exposes deep inequalities in cardiovascular health across Scotland03/09/2025 15:20:00
Patients at GP practices in the most deprived areas of Scotland are disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease and its risk factors according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research.