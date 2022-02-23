Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - To fight Russian aggression, Britain needs to frack
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Europe’s reliance on Russian gas
“To fight Russian aggression, Britain needs to frack.
“Europe’s dependency on Russian supply for 40 per cent of its gas has enabled Vladimir Putin to risk his invasion of Ukraine. He is confident that any retaliation, including the cancellation of Nord Stream 2, will be short-lived.
“Europe has ambitious Net Zero plans, but they will take decades to deliver. In the interim, it needs new sources of gas. The UK has already restarted North Sea approvals; it now needs to lift the moratorium on onshore fracking.
“Whatever stance is taken on Net Zero, it’s better that profits from heating our homes fund British priorities, including low carbon investment, rather than fuelling the Russian war machine.”
Notes to editors
Contact: Emily Carver, Head of Media, 07715 942 731
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Policy Exchange - What should companies be for?22/02/2022 10:35:00
A new paper by Sir Geoffrey Owen, Policy Exchange’s Head of Industrial Policy and former editor of the Financial Times, wades into the debate about what companies are for – arguing that there is no case for abandoning the principle of accountability to shareholders, or the focus on maximising long-term shareholder value, as the measure of corporate performance.
IEA - Transport subsidies no longer sustainable argues new report22/02/2022 09:35:00
A new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs, edited by Dr Richard Wellings, with contributions from Dr Andrew Lilico and David E. Tyrrall, analyses the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the transport sector, specifically aviation, rail and motoring.
JRF responds to legacy benefits High Court ruling21/02/2022 10:25:00
Last week’s judgement does not reflect the injustice of excluding around two million people on legacy benefits from the £20 uplift.
Work Foundation - New year, new pressures for workers, employers and government18/02/2022 15:10:00
On Tuesday 15 February 2022, the Work Foundation hosted the inaugural event of its Work Matters series, featuring leaders from business, policy and the charity sector. The event reviewed the latest UK labour market statistics released by the Office for National Statistics that day. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, moderated the event and gave an overview of the current labour market: Record levels of payrolled employees: 29.5 million employees in the UK. High employment levels: Rise of 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, with unemployment rate decreasing by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 4.1%.
Civitas - Use Brexit freedoms to make Northern Ireland a super low-tax pharma manufacturing ‘freeport’18/02/2022 13:10:00
The EU is capitalising on UK taxpayer-funded research and development in new drugs by attracting big pharma companies to set up factories overseas with the promise of low taxes. This analysis by the Civitas think tank uncovers £10 billion of annual lost pharmaceutical exports through ‘uncompetitive’ taxes levied on pharma companies.
Policy Exchange - Stopping small boats crossing The Channel: a new ‘Plan B’, human rights and a new Act17/02/2022 13:35:00
Think Tank Policy Exchange has launched a new report
IEA - Home Office demands on tech companies “a recipe for censorship on an industrial scale”17/02/2022 12:35:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the UK Home Office is pushing for powers to require internet companies to proactively monitor for “legal but harmful” user content
IFS - Increases in RPI inflation set to add £11bn to debt interest spending17/02/2022 11:35:00
Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the IFS, responded to the RPI inflation data
JRF - Inflation leaves low income families grappling with impossible choices17/02/2022 10:35:00
Millions of low income families will rightly worry this further drives up their living costs and drags down their living standards.