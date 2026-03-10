If NATO Cannot Protect Everyone, It Cannot Defend Anyone

Vignettes of Article 5 responses reveal wide, plausible consequences of NATO shortcomings in pursuit of the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

This International Women’s Day falls during a moment of profound geopolitical challenge. The US and Israel have launched coordinated strikes on Iran in recent days, triggering a rapidly expanding regional conflict in the Middle East.

This war is not unfolding in isolation. From Kyiv to Khartoum to Tehran, multiple conflicts are evolving, devastating the lives of those caught within them. They are also reshaping how we think about national security and how democracies organise to defend themselves.

With large-scale attacks already underway and the potential for spillover to involve NATO allies, questions of societal resilience and preparedness for a possible Article 5 scenario are becoming increasingly urgent.

Within these debates, gender continues to be treated as extra rather than essential, despite more than twenty-five years of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

NATO and its member states have repeatedly committed to the WPS agenda. Most Allies now have National Action Plans and NATO has developed an ambitious policy framework. Yet a clear implementation gap remains, one that would be felt acutely in an Article 5 scenario. For those decision-makers in defence, gender can still appear abstract or peripheral to their core focus on deterrence and defence.

The missing piece is the ability to imagine what WPS looks like in practice, and why it matters for NATO’s collective defence. If the Alliance is serious about Article 5, gender perspectives must shape how militaries understand, plan and prepare for the operating environment during conflict.

WPS is not an add-on or a ‘nice to have’. It is central to warfighting readiness, societal resilience and NATO’s credibility as an Alliance. If NATO cannot protect all of its people, it cannot credibly claim to defend them. At a moment of history defined by conflict, the stakes could not be higher.

Click here for the full press release