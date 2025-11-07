IFG - Labour is struggling to meet its education priorities

The government’s spending plans mean it will struggle to narrow gaps in educational outcomes, address the crisis in the SEND system and tackle teacher shortages by the end of this parliament, warns a new Institute for Government report funded by the Nuffield Foundation.

The latest in the IfG’s annual Performance Tracker series, published yesterday, is a new analysis of falling pupil numbers, SEND and financial pressures facing the education system, staffing, and performance of schools in England.

It finds that the government’s ‘opportunity mission’ – to break the link between a child’s background and their future success – will be difficult to achieve without a far more joined-up approach to SEND reform. And its plan to tackle workforce pressures will only succeed if it is more closely tied to current teacher shortages.

Balancing these pressures will be extremely difficult within the budget Labour has set for the coming parliament.

Key findings in the report include: