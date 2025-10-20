IFG - More local authority financial failure is likely without further funding

Local authorities will exist in the same perpetual state of financial uncertainty as they did in the 2010s – and there are signs that many are still in danger of collapse – without substantial funding increases, warns a new Institute for Government paper.

The first of five reports from the IfG’s Public Services Performance Tracker 2025, is an in-depth analysis of the state of local government finances and services – and finds that many are on their knees. It reveals the impact of more than a decade of severe financial pressure, increasing complexity of demand and onerous statutory duties on local authorities, and sets out how the government can turn around performance.

Local government is vital to much of what Keir Starmer wants to achieve and Labour has made good progress on reforming local government finance with the Fair Funding Review, the commitment to a multi-year finance settlement, and the reduction of small pots of restrictive grant funding. But the new IfG report shows that funding growth will slow after 2025/26 and may not keep pace with demand.

The new IfG report reveals that: