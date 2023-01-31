Think Tanks
|Printable version
IfG's annual Whitehall stocktake reveals impact of political turbulence on civil service performance
How political turmoil has contributed to record levels of staff turnover and declining morale in the civil service.
On the eve of the largest civil service strike in years, the IfG’s annual Whitehall stocktake reveals how political turmoil has contributed to record levels of staff turnover and declining morale in the civil service.
Published today, Whitehall Monitor is the IfG’s data-driven assessment of the UK civil service, analysing how it has changed and performed over the past year and setting out its priorities for the future.
This 10th edition explores how high levels of ministerial turnover and changing policy priorities affected civil service performance, as well as the impact of tight budgets and disputes over pay on the workforce. It analyses how the civil service handled the fallout from the partygate scandal, and what this meant for the officials’ relationships with ministers in the context of weakening public trust in both.
With the government planning to reduce spending on departmental administration by 8% by 2024/25, departments’ pay-bills are expected to be cut even more starkly following a forecasted 25% fall over the next two years. This means civil service leaders need to manage increasingly tight departmental budgets, stretched more thinly by inflation, while maintaining public services and dealing with crises. Whitehall Monitor warns that departments will find this difficult to manage through pay restraint, as this winter’s industrial action from thousands of officials has shown.
Key analysis in the report includes:
- Civil service turnover has hit its highest level in at least a decade: between March 2021 and March 2022, some 13.6% of civil servants either moved between departments or left the civil service entirely.
- Turnover between departments, having remained stable at around 2.5% between 2017/18 and 2020/21, has almost doubled to 4.8%.
- The morale of the civil service workforce declined in 2021 and 2022 for the first time since 2015, and was further weakened by a year of strained relationships between ministers and officials.
- A minority of civil servants (41%) now report that their organisation motivates them to help achieve its objectives, down from 51% in 2021.
- Civil servants’ median salaries at each grade have reduced in real terms by between 12% and 23% since 2010. This makes it harder the civil service to attract and retain talented officials, and will make pay restraint more difficult in the context of industrial action. The government’s proposed pay award limit of 2% is low compared to the private sector and broader public sector.
- Progress has been made in some areas of reform – such as relocating civil servants around the UK – but efforts in other areas stalled in 2022.
- The government has made steps to professionalise the public appointments system – but it needs to do more to prevent delays and improve transparency.
Key recommendations in the report include:
- The need for ministers to build momentum behind the government’s reform agenda in 2023, after having stalled last year.
- Publishing more civil service policy advice, analysis and evidence.
- Improving Whitehall policy making by spreading the use of experimental methods (such as multi-disciplinary teams, red teams and methods of citizen participation) and evaluation across government.
- Taking a long-term approach to civil service efficiency, and being prepared to invest to save, rather than relying on headcount targets.
- Giving the civil service a clearer responsibility to steward government capability and provide long-term policy advice, and putting the civil service on a new statutory footing, with clearer objectives for the head of the civil service.
- That any headroom on pay should be used to boost pay for specialist roles and offer financial support for civil servants in precarious financial positions.
Lead author, Rhys Clyne (senior researcher) said:
“The start of 2023 is a difficult moment for civil service leaders trying to manage the workforce. Pay restraint will be tough in the face of widespread industrial action and sustained real-terms pay cuts at every grade of the civil service. It is already having an effect on the civil service’ ability to recruit and retain top talent. Morale is getting worse, turnover is at record highs and the relationship between ministers and officials has come under strain. “Tight departmental budgets after this financial year will make it more difficult for departments to manage overstretched and in-demand public services. And administration budgets, used to pay civil servants and resource departments, are set to be cut further.
“In this context reform is vital. The government has stalled on this so must revive efforts to strengthen the civil service in 2023. Those efforts should include a new statute for the civil service, to give civil servants clearer a responsibilities for the stewardship and management of government capability.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR responds to BBC review of impartiality in coverage of tax, spending and public debt30/01/2023 16:20:00
Carys Roberts, executive director of IPPR responds to the BBC’s review assessing whether due impartiality is being achieved across its coverage of taxation and public spending, and whether a breadth of voices and viewpoints are being reflected
The next few years risk giving us a very unlucky generation of workers30/01/2023 12:20:00
The early 1980s were not a good time to be coming out of school or college. Nor was the period between 2008 and 2010. These were deep recessions and in recessions it is hard for young people to get good jobs.
IPPR responds to the Sunday Times Tax List27/01/2023 16:25:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the latest Sunday Times Tax List
Government must move faster on economic reform, says IEA policy expert27/01/2023 15:25:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s speech outlining the government’s economic priorities
IFS - Scottish Government faces major medium- and long-term budget challenges27/01/2023 14:25:00
New analysis by IFS researchers shows the stark funding challenges facing the Scottish Government, and the public services it is responsible for, over the next five years and beyond.
IFG - The government's NHS crisis response is likely too little and too late for this winter.27/01/2023 12:25:00
The government’s emergency measures to support the NHS will likely be too little and too late to solve this winter’s crisis, warns a new Institute for Government paper.
The King's Fund responds to the latest statistics from NHS Digital on the general practice26/01/2023 16:25:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund responds to the latest statistics from NHS Digital on the general practice workforce and general practice appointments
“Heart-breaking and wrong” that a million children under 4 growing up in poverty - JRF26/01/2023 15:25:00
Almost 3 in 10 children in families, where the youngest child is aged under five (28%) or primary school age between 5 and 10 years (29%), have experienced poverty and many will continue to experience hardship during the cost of living crisis.
IFS - The overall funding outlook26/01/2023 12:25:00
This chapter looks at the Scottish government's funding outlook in the short term (2022–23 and 2023–24), medium term (2024–25 to 2027–28) and beyond.