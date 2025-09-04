IFR regime to shut out rogue owners and promote sound investment in football

The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has today set out plans to raise the bar on owners and directors of football clubs, as it launches its proposed Owners, Directors and Senior Executives (ODSE) test.

IFR publishes plans for new Owners, Directors and Senior Executives regime

Test will raise standards and give powers to take action when owners or directors fail to meet new requirements

ODSE proposals published alongside information gathering, enforcement and sanctions guidance

The new regime will assess the honesty, integrity and financial soundness of those who want to own or run a football club, ensuring they have the necessary skills and experience to do so. It will promote responsible ownership and protect the financial health of the 116 regulated football clubs, and is the first element of the new IFR regime to be consulted on.

The rules that will determine whether prospective owners, directors and senior executives are fit and proper have been significantly tightened, while the criteria used to protect against illicit finance and criminal funding entering football have also been widened.

Incumbent owners, directors and senior executives will not need to apply for approval. Good owners, running clubs effectively, will experience minimal impact. However, if the IFR has concerns about the suitability of an incumbent, it will be able to take action.

Under the new rules, the IFR will be able to go further and undertake greater due diligence and checks compared to those currently run by competition organisers. For example, the IFR will be able to consider domestic and international cases in applying its test and be able to check with banks where funds may be held, as well as with law enforcement agencies and other regulatory bodies.

At the same time, the IFR is also consulting on how it will use its powers to determine a prospective owner or director’s ability to finance their purchase of a club as well as their intent and strategy.

The ODSE proposals are part of a series of key consultations being launched today, which also include proposals on the IFR’s Information Gathering, Enforcement and Sanctions powers. These powers will be essential to allowing the IFR to enforce its rules efficiently and uphold standards across the game.

The law gives the IFR the power to hold clubs and individuals to account as and when needed — from financial penalties, and public censure, to requiring an owner to divest from a club. These powers will be used proportionately, in accordance with the IFR’s statutory duties, and with an understanding of the importance of owner investment and risk-taking in English football.

The IFR will work collaboratively with clubs to prevent issues occurring. Powers will be used if necessary, to incentivise clubs and individuals to comply and to make sure the IFR can act swiftly and fairly when rules are not followed.

Members of the public, fan groups, clubs, competition organisers and related businesses are all invited to participate in the consultation and share their views, which will run until Monday 6 October.

The IFR will publish its response to these consultations later this year, with the regime expected to go live as soon as possible.

