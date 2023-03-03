Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - A quarter of the self-employed who save in a pension keep cash contributions the same for at least a decade
Many of the self-employed who save into a private pension rarely change the cash contributions they make.
Employees’ pension contributions tend to be set as a fraction of their earnings – and so cash contributions rise with earnings. But many of the self-employed who save into a private pension rarely change the cash contributions they make. Nearly half of those saving in two consecutive years stick with exactly the same amount, and 23% are still saving the same cash-terms amount nine years later.
These findings are particularly worrying in the current high-inflation environment. Even with annual inflation at 2%, the real value of contributions that are constant in cash terms would fall by nearly 20% over a period of 10 years. But with current high inflation rates, the real-terms fall is now far larger.
These are some of the key findings of new IFS research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, launched in advance of next week’s event, ‘What drives how much workers are saving in their pensions?’.
The challenge of pension contributions that remain flat in cash terms comes on top of the fact that less than 20% of the self-employed are saving in a private pension at all, compared with around 80% of private sector employees.
Other key findings about the pension saving of the self-employed include:
- Nearly a quarter of the long-term self-employed workers who are saving in a pension choose the contribution amount as a monthly or annual ‘round number’ in nominal pound terms (e.g. £10/£20/£50/£100 per month). The most common single amount among savers is £50 per month (or £600 per year).
- Those who save a ‘round number’ amount – presumably having set up a direct debit for that amount – are particularly likely to leave their cash-terms contributions unchanged over many years. Out of the ‘round number’ savers who are still saving a decade later, 60% are saving the same cash amount.
- While self-employed people earning between £10,000 and £20,000 per year have average pension contributions similar to those of employees with defined contribution schemes, for those earning above £20,000 per year the self-employed who save in a pension contribute substantially less than similarly paid employees.
Heidi Karjalainen, a Research Economist at IFS and author of the report, said:
"The very low level of private pension participation among the self-employed has, rightly, led to a huge amount of policy concern from the government. But with so many self-employed savers’ pension contributions not rising in line with either inflation or earnings, it is clear that solving the problem of participation alone is not enough to ensure the adequacy of future pension incomes for self-employed workers."
Jonathan Cribb, Associate Director at IFS and another author of the report, said:
"A form of auto-escalation could be a good way to boost pension saving by the self-employed – for example, using a direct debit that increased in line with inflation, or at another pre-set rate. This would help to ensure that contributions do not fall in real terms over time."
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Work Foundation - Only two in five British businesses have introduced support to help staff with the rising cost of living as many see operating costs rise03/03/2023 14:25:00
New research from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University reveals that while two thirds of senior business leaders (66%) agree that employers have a ‘substantial role’ to play in supporting staff through the rising cost of living, only 40% have introduced new support measures since the start of 2022.
IEA - Blasphemy laws have no place in a free society03/03/2023 13:15:00
Marc Glendening, Head of Cultural Affairs at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the decision by Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield to suspend four pupils for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Koran
IFS - Understanding pension saving among the self-employed02/03/2023 16:25:00
We analyse patterns of private pension saving among self-employed workers in the UK using administrative tax data.
IFS - New data show signs of over 50s returning to the workforce02/03/2023 15:25:00
New data from the end of 2022 show an uptick in 50- to 64-year-olds returning to the workforce.
IPPR - Revealed: the ‘devastating’ impact of 10-year process endured by thousands on course to settle in UK02/03/2023 14:25:00
The full cost in financial hardship, mental stress and insecurity borne by thousands on the official ‘10-year route’ to settling permanently in the UK is revealed in a report today by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Praxis and Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit (GMIAU).
IFS - Progression of parents in NHS medical and nursing careers28/02/2023 11:25:00
We examine how the length of parental leave and rates of progression after having children vary by specialty, gender and other staff characteristics.
IFS - The fiscal backdrop to Spring Budget 202328/02/2023 10:25:00
How might recent economic developments affect the outlook for the public finances, and what does this mean for the Chancellor’s options at the Budget?
IFS - Public finances may be improving, but personal circumstances certainly are not27/02/2023 14:25:00
Well, it looks like we might just about have avoided a recession. Economic forecasts for the coming year have been moving from the grisly to the merely deeply disappointing.
JRF - Call for a landmark change to Universal Credit so people can afford the essentials - research shows overwhelming public support for new ‘Essentials Guarantee’27/02/2023 12:20:00
Two of the UK’s most prominent anti-poverty organisations have calculated how far short current levels fall and are calling for a new law to make sure Universal Credit’s basic rate is always at least enough for people to afford the essentials. They say it's extraordinary that the basic rate of Universal Credit is not based on how much it costs to afford essentials like food, bills and vital household items.