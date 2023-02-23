Think Tanks
IFS - CEPR symposium of the Development Economics Programme publishes summary papers
PhD students at UCL have published summaries of the papers presented at the CEPR symposium of the Development Economics Programme.
PhD students at University College London (UCL) have published summaries of the papers presented at the CEPR symposium of the Development Economics Programme, organised by CEPR, IFS, UCL, BREAD, TIME (Trinity College Dublin). The conference was hosted by the IFS in London on 14–15 October 2022, and was funded by Irish Aid.
The summary paper recaptures the papers presented on a wide range of topics including agriculture, climate change, credit market, education, family, firms, health, labour market, and political economy and public procurement, and the PhD students provide a brief overview of what they have learned from the conference.
You can read the summary paper here, and view the programme of the conference here.
