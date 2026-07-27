IFS - Challenging Inequalities receives universal praise

The book has been recognised by leading reviewers as being rigorous, politically important and comprehensive.

Challenging Inequalities, written by seven of the world's foremost economists and social scientists including ex IFS Director Paul Johnson, has received universal praise.

The book, available to order here, explains the enduring effects of early life experiences and education and examines the trends in employment and earnings over recent decades. It argues that economic stagnation since the financial crises of 2008–2009 has exposed inequalities originating in the 1980s. Not only have incomes stagnated, but so has progress towards reducing health inequalities and dealing with inequalities across gender, ethnicity, geography, age and educational level.

Praise for Challenging Inequalities

"Challenging Inequalities synthesises the vast amount of research that went into the Deaton Review conducted by an all-star team of economists during the first half of the 2020s, marshalling the evidence about the multiple dimensions of inequality…. The book offers a depressing panorama of unequal Britain in all its dimensions…. [but] also points out a few bright spots amid the gloom." - Diane Coyle, Financial Times

"Johnson is the ideal guide to the complexities of the UK distribution of income and wealth." - Howard Davies, Literary Review

"The impact of inequality is so dangerous, wounding and all-encompassing that it should always be incorporated into policy considerations at their genesis – not as a mere afterthought. This is one of the many illuminating conclusions of the IFS Deaton Review .... Led by the Nobel economics prize winner Prof Angus Deaton...the hard intellectual yards were directed by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, whose former director Paul Johnson has brought it altogether in a short, readable book – Challenging Inequalities." - Will Hutton, The Observer

"The book comes to five important conclusions on 'addressing inequalities': first, inequality of opportunity is inextricably connected to inequality of outcome; second, redistribution matters, but so does 'the status and dignity’ that come from shaping one’s own destiny; third, policies on trade, immigration or climate must take the impact on inequality into account; fourth, apparently ‘fair' market processes can have deleterious consequences for inequality; and, finally, growth still matters." - Martin Wolf, Financial Times

“Startlingly uncomfortable facts about Britain’s solidifying inequality make this succinct yet encyclopaedic account of widening gaps compulsory reading. Here’s a challenge to politicians: no, their oft-sought ‘equality of opportunity’ is impossible without addressing unequal education, health, working life and geography, while family circumstances determine futures more certainly than fifty years ago. As compelling as it is alarming, this book will be the benchmark for all intending to confront a profound social and economic crisis that is already endangering democracy.” - Polly Toynbee, author of The Only Way Is Up: How to Take Britain from Austerity to Prosperity

“Paul Johnson and this stellar academic team tackle the great central dilemma of globalisation—how to achieve wider economic well-being without leaving half of society behind. Challenging Inequalities is a clear signal of hope, expressed in language that anyone can understand, in a world awash in noise and gobbledegook. Above all it is a reminder that leadership and honesty need not be at war with each other.” - Trevor Phillips, Sky News presenter

“This superb critique of British public policy is a must-read.” - Paul Collier, author of Left Behind: A New Economics for Neglected Places

“This wonderfully clear and readable little book provides a masterful overview of how the nature of inequality has changed in recent decades. Crucially, it shows how our current combination of economic stagnation with historic inequalities has driven social and political fragmentation. Returning to economic growth is a prerequisite for tackling our deepest social problems.” - Matthew Syed, author of Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking

“Deeply thoughtful and hugely informative. This magisterial study shows clearly how the different dimensions of inequality are interlinked and how they need tackling.” - Richard Layard, co-author of Wellbeing: Science and Policy

“This book offers a deep analysis on inequality: not only what the challenges are, but also the solutions, presented in an evidence-based and balanced way. This is a must-read for anyone concerned about inequality and what we should all be doing about it.” - Devi Sridhar, author of How Not to Die (Too Soon): The Lies We’ve Been Sold and the Policies That Can Save Us

“An extraordinary achievement—authoritative, comprehensive and agenda-setting. Remarkable for both its rigour and breadth, this book tackles not just what has happened to inequality but why it matters, recognising that inequality is about power and respect as much as income and wealth. A gift to anyone serious about creating a better society.” - Daniel Chandler, author of Free and Equal: A Manifesto for a Just Society

“Economic inequalities matter. But as these authors lay out so clearly, what matters more than ‘the details of the counting house’ are the consequences of inequality for wealth, health and political participation. The growth of wealth inequalities alongside, in the UK, a near twenty-year period of stagnation, mean fewer life chances for today’s children, unequal participation in the benefits of society and inequalities in all the conditions essential for health and wellbeing. A magisterial overview necessary for expert and concerned citizen alike.” - Michael Marmot, author of The Health Gap: The Challenge of an Unequal World

“An excellent account of the social and economic changes which Britain has gone through and the challenges we now face.”—David Willetts, author of The Pinch: How the Baby Boomers Took Their Children's Future - And Why They Should Give It Back

“It’s one of the great works of social science this century.” - Will Hutton, author of This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain