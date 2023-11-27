IFS co-organises Paris-London Public Economics Conference 2023

This year's Paris-London Conference in public economics takes place on 7th and 8th December 2023. Register to attend before 30th November 2023.

The Paris-London Conference in public economics, co-organised by the IFS with Sciences Po, London School of Economics (LSE), University College London (UCL), Institut des Politiques Publiques (IPP, a PSE-CREST partnership), and Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), takes place this year in Paris on Thursday and Friday, December 7th and 8th December, 2023.

The programme features research on a wide range of topics in public economics including policy evaluation, healthcare, taxation, discrimination, and redistribution. It also features a panel chaired by CPP Co-Director Richard Blundell and a presentation from Research Fellow Carol Propper.

Conference details

Download the complete conference programme here.

The conference will be held:

on Thursday, December 7th: at Sciences Po's Department of Economics, Salle Jean-Paul Fitoussi (H 405)

on Friday, December 8th: at the Banque de France, Conference Room

Please note that the second day of the programme is part of the CEPR's Annual Paris Symposium.

Registration is mandatory and places are limited.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to Melissa Mundell before November 30th and indicate: