Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - Employees of Pakistani or Bangladeshi ethnic origin almost twice as likely to opt out of workplace pensions as other employees
Automatic enrolment into workplace pensions has substantially increased the share of employees saving in a workplace pension plan and has reduced gaps in pension participation by age and earnings.
Despite this, there are still large gaps in pension participation between employees of different ethnicities in the UK. While under 10% of White employees who are eligible for automatic enrolment are not saving in a workplace pension, this rises to 16% for those of Pakistani ethnic origin and 24% for those of Bangladeshi ethnic origin (18% for the aggregated Pakistani/Bangladeshi group). ‘Opt-out’ rates among other ethnic groups are close to 10%.
New research, funded by the IFS Retirement Saving Consortium and the Economic and Social Research Council, and published today by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, investigates the drivers of these ethnic differences in pension participation and the potential implications for retirement incomes. Key findings include:
- The much higher opt-out rates for employees of Pakistani or Bangladeshi origin cannot be explained by differences in earnings, age, education levels, or the characteristics of the job or of their employer. Compared with White employees with similar individual and job characteristics and working for the same employer, Pakistani employees are 5 percentage points and Bangladeshi employees 13 percentage points more likely to opt out of workplace pension saving.
- There is a wide range of evidence that religious beliefs and/or norms in Islam are important in driving higher opt-out rates, and 90% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi individuals are Muslims. Islamic teaching is typically seen as prohibiting receiving income from interest and investing in ‘unethical’ industries such as alcohol or tobacco.
- Muslims who report that their religion makes a greater difference to their life are particularly likely to opt out of workplace pensions. In addition, around half of Muslims directly report that their religious beliefs affect their saving decisions, and they also hold significantly fewer interest-bearing financial assets than other groups.
- Higher opt-out rates for Pakistani and Bangladeshi employees exist in both the public and private sectors. This is despite the fact that saving in public service pensions is generally understood to be consistent with Islamic teaching. In the private sector, employees are typically enrolled into defined contribution pension schemes where default asset allocations are not in line with these teachings – for example, investing in corporate and/or government bonds. However, employees enrolled in these schemes typically have the option to change their asset allocation to be consistent with Islamic teaching by switching to a Sharia-compliant fund.
- This disparity in pensions participation risks substantial harmful consequences for future retirement incomes. This is because opting out of a workplace pension means missing out on an employer pension contribution and generous tax reliefs for pension saving. We estimate that together these would be worth around £16,500 per year in retirement for a Pakistani or Bangladeshi employee on average earnings who opts out of their pension throughout working life.
Laurence O’Brien, Research Economist at IFS and an author of the report, said:
‘A significant minority of Pakistani and Bangladeshi employees are opting out of their workplace pension, with potentially substantial harmful consequences for their future retirement incomes. These opt-out rates are higher than for other employees and seem to be driven by religious beliefs and norms among some Muslims.
‘However, most employees are actually able to save in workplace pensions consistent with Islamic teachings. Employees offered defined contribution plans typically have the option of choosing a Sharia-compliant fund, while defined benefit pensions prevalent in the public sector are typically considered Sharia-compliant.
‘The government, employers and the pensions industry should therefore look for effective ways to increase awareness of Sharia-compliant pension saving among Muslim employees and to make it easier for them to switch to Sharia-compliant investment strategies.’
Ethnic differences in private pension participation after automatic enrolment
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Tax Loss from Millionaires Leaving the UK Last Year Equivalent to Over Half a Million Average Taxpayers24/01/2025 10:05:00
According to new analysis from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), the lost annual income tax revenue from millionaires leaving the UK is equivalent to the annual income tax take of over half a million average taxpayers.
The King's Fund - Why we need to signpost patients to credible health information23/01/2025 10:25:00
Credible health information supports people to make decisions about everything from vaccination to surgery. People who use trustworthy health information report feeling more able to manage their health, more prepared for appointments and more confident engaging in shared decision-making.
IFS - Ethnic differences in private pension participation after automatic enrolment23/01/2025 09:25:00
What are the drivers of ethnic gaps in private pension participation rates and what consequences will these gaps have for future retirement incomes?
IEA Responds to Trump’s Executive Orders22/01/2025 15:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on speculation around Trump’s commitment to implementing new tariffs
The King’s Fund responds to the New Hospital Programme review22/01/2025 14:25:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Events at The King’s Fund responds to the outcome of the New Hospital Programme review
IEA - Create a new Hong Kong in the UK, economist argues20/01/2025 09:15:00
In a new report for the Institute of Economic Affairs, Economist Vera Kichanova argues that the UK could and should create new self-governing cities like Hong Kong within its borders, to drive growth and prosperity.
IPPR - Government urged to offer Trump trade olive branch while bracing for tariff war17/01/2025 10:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive think tank has released a comprehensive blueprint to guide the government’s upcoming trade strategy.
GDP reaction: Treasury should “hold its nerve”, says IPPR17/01/2025 09:15:00
Pranesh Narayanan, economist at IPPR, reacted to the GDP data release for November 2024