IFS - Hidden NEETs are much closer to the labour market than NEETs who are claiming benefits

New research on NEETs who do not claim benefits finds this group have much better employment prospects.

Nearly 900,000 18- to 24-year-olds in Great Britain were not in education, employment or training (NEET) at the end of 2025. Around a third (300,000) do not claim benefits and are therefore outside the main channels for supporting those who are out of work. These ‘hidden’ NEETs were identified as ‘one of the most troubling findings’ of the interim report of the Milburn Review into young people and work.

However, new research – funded by The King’s Trust and the Economic and Social Research Council – suggests that this group have much better employment prospects than NEETs who are receiving benefits.

82% of hidden NEETs aged 22–23 are looking for work, doing voluntary work, or in a temporary transition (e.g. just home from university). Only 2% say they are out of work due to sickness or disability, compared with 27% for NEETs receiving benefits.

57% of hidden NEETs have been NEET for less than 6 months, compared with only 16% of those claiming benefits.

54% of hidden NEETs have a degree, compared with 12% of NEETs receiving benefits. They are also half as likely to report a disability or poor physical or mental health.

Hidden NEETs are typically eligible for at least £4,000 per year in benefits, which they are not claiming. Despite this, they are less likely to be struggling financially than other NEETs who do receive benefits.

Only 7% of hidden NEETs say they are finding it ‘very difficult’ to manage financially, compared with 12% for those claiming benefits.

This is likely in part because 80% of hidden NEETs are living with their parents. Another 6% live alone but receive support for living costs from friends or family.

Hidden NEETs are also more likely to come from better-off families than NEETs receiving benefits, with 37% from households in the top third of the income distribution, compared with 6% for benefit-receiving NEETs.

Our main results are based on a detailed survey of 22- to 23-year-olds, but the finding that hidden NEETs are more advantaged than NEETs on benefits holds for all NEETs aged 18–24.

However, NEETs today face a very challenging labour market. And whilst hidden NEETs look better placed than other NEETs to enter with the labour market, there is a sizeable minority who have been NEET for a long time but are currently excluded from government employment initiatives within the Youth Guarantee, where eligibility is tied to benefit receipt. There is therefore a case for making employment initiatives open to all young adults regardless of whether they claim benefits, though doing so would increase the fiscal cost of these programmes and there would be practical implementation challenges.

Jed Michael, Research Economist at IFS and an author of this report, said:

‘Some of the recent policy discussion on hidden NEETs has assumed that they are a particularly vulnerable group that has fallen through the cracks in government support and so demand particular policy attention. However, our research suggests that hidden NEETs are much more likely to have good job prospects than NEETS receiving benefits, they are less likely to have been NEET for a long time, more than half have a degree and relatively few report poor health or a disability. They are also less likely to be struggling financially. This suggests that although hidden NEETs still face a very challenging labour market, most of the NEETs who are in greatest need of support are already receiving benefits.’

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